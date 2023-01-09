Facebook Twitter
Monday, January 9, 2023 
High School Wrestling Sports High School

High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 58 participants in the All-Star Duals

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Keilikki Nau Rarick of Westlake, shown here at last year's 6A state championships, will be participating in the Utah All-Star Duals this week at UVU.

Adam Fondren for the Deseret News

The Utah All-Star Duals will take place Tuesday at the UCCU Center at UVU, with the first matches beginning at 5:45 p.m.

This year’s event will feature 58 girls participants broken up into four teams of invited wrestlers by USA Wrestling Utah. There is a team of wrestlers for 6A-5A, 4A-3A, 2A-1A and a wildcard team. The event runs in conjunction with the boys All-Star Duals at the same time.

Here’s a look at the invited participants for all four teams.

6A-5A All-Stars

100 — Kristina Kent (Davis).

105 — Emeri Mortimer (Springville).

110 — Chanley Green (Uintah).

115 — Ashley Cannon (Westlake).

120 — Brooklyn Pace (Copper Hills).

125 — Alexia Woods (Cedar Valley).

130 — Ava Krebs (Pleasant Grove).

135 — Celeste DeToles (Westlake).

140 — Hailey Pigg (Westlake).

145 — Kimberlyn Fowers (Copper Hills).

155 — Lizzie Raleigh (Westlake).

170 — Aurellia Ramos (Maple Mountain).

190 — Cheyenne Ruiz (Taylorsville).

235 — Keilikki Nau Rarick (Westlake).

4A-3A All-Stars

100 — Sadie Hardy (Bear River).

105 — Julia Kay (Canyon View).

110 — Mattee Turnbow (Mountain Crest).

115 — Rachel Camacho (ALA).

120 — Jacie Shock (Mountain Crest).

125 — Evie Davidson (Union).

130 — Eastyn Nyman (Mountain Crest).

135 — Ayelen Alissa Grilli (Cedar).

140 — Abbie Trayhorn (Bear River).

145 — Rhees Hatch (Bear River).

155 — Hailey Broderick (Grantsville).

170 — Gracie Howard (Mountain Crest).

190 — Tilisa Matakaiongo (Canyon View).

235 — Bretlee Potter (Bear River).

2A-1A All-Stars

100 — Elizabeth Cox (Enterprise).

105 — Breann Ivie (Duchesne).

110 — Shaynna Fillmore (South Sevier).

115 — Alexandra Ramirez (Enterprise).

120 — Kinsee Saling (North Sevier).

125 — Emi Stahl (Ridgeline).

130 — Kieran Mooney (Panguitch).

135 — Nya Jolley (Rich).

140 — Mika Anderson (Rich).

145 — Jazlyn Chandler (Rich).

155 — Charlise Matsuda (Summit Academy).

170 — Addison Kriegh (Tintic).

190 — Josalyn Quisenberry (Farmington).

235 — Maitae Cardenas (Canyon View).

Wild-card All-Stars

100 — Payton Gines (Syracuse).

105 — Keagan Grange (Ridgeline).

110 — Marlie Rigby (Layton).

115 — Yvette Vargas (Juan Diego).

115 — Aleena Navarrete (Weber).

120 — Grace Holman (Juab).

125 — Kathryn De Groot (Woods Cross).

130 — Daeja Sundquist (Syracuse).

130 — Bella Hernandez (Copper Hills).

135 — Isla Baeza (Mountain View).

140 — Hadlei Weaver (Juab).

145 — Emma Carri (Uintah).

155 — Hotaia Valeti (Springville).

170 — Anya Hatch (Copper Hills).

190 — Sydnee Nielson (Bear River).

235 — Arianah Cowgur (Jordan).

