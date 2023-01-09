High school girls wrestling: A closer look at the 58 participants in the All-Star Duals

The Utah All-Star Duals will take place Tuesday at the UCCU Center at UVU, with the first matches beginning at 5:45 p.m.
This year’s event will feature 58 girls participants broken up into four teams of invited wrestlers by USA Wrestling Utah. There is a team of wrestlers for 6A-5A, 4A-3A, 2A-1A and a wildcard team. The event runs in conjunction with the boys All-Star Duals at the same time.
Here’s a look at the invited participants for all four teams.
6A-5A All-Stars
100 — Kristina Kent (Davis).
105 — Emeri Mortimer (Springville).
110 — Chanley Green (Uintah).
115 — Ashley Cannon (Westlake).
120 — Brooklyn Pace (Copper Hills).
125 — Alexia Woods (Cedar Valley).
130 — Ava Krebs (Pleasant Grove).
135 — Celeste DeToles (Westlake).
140 — Hailey Pigg (Westlake).
145 — Kimberlyn Fowers (Copper Hills).
155 — Lizzie Raleigh (Westlake).
170 — Aurellia Ramos (Maple Mountain).
190 — Cheyenne Ruiz (Taylorsville).
235 — Keilikki Nau Rarick (Westlake).
4A-3A All-Stars
100 — Sadie Hardy (Bear River).
105 — Julia Kay (Canyon View).
110 — Mattee Turnbow (Mountain Crest).
115 — Rachel Camacho (ALA).
120 — Jacie Shock (Mountain Crest).
125 — Evie Davidson (Union).
130 — Eastyn Nyman (Mountain Crest).
135 — Ayelen Alissa Grilli (Cedar).
140 — Abbie Trayhorn (Bear River).
145 — Rhees Hatch (Bear River).
155 — Hailey Broderick (Grantsville).
170 — Gracie Howard (Mountain Crest).
190 — Tilisa Matakaiongo (Canyon View).
235 — Bretlee Potter (Bear River).
2A-1A All-Stars
100 — Elizabeth Cox (Enterprise).
105 — Breann Ivie (Duchesne).
110 — Shaynna Fillmore (South Sevier).
115 — Alexandra Ramirez (Enterprise).
120 — Kinsee Saling (North Sevier).
125 — Emi Stahl (Ridgeline).
130 — Kieran Mooney (Panguitch).
135 — Nya Jolley (Rich).
140 — Mika Anderson (Rich).
145 — Jazlyn Chandler (Rich).
155 — Charlise Matsuda (Summit Academy).
170 — Addison Kriegh (Tintic).
190 — Josalyn Quisenberry (Farmington).
235 — Maitae Cardenas (Canyon View).
Wild-card All-Stars
100 — Payton Gines (Syracuse).
105 — Keagan Grange (Ridgeline).
110 — Marlie Rigby (Layton).
115 — Yvette Vargas (Juan Diego).
115 — Aleena Navarrete (Weber).
120 — Grace Holman (Juab).
125 — Kathryn De Groot (Woods Cross).
130 — Daeja Sundquist (Syracuse).
130 — Bella Hernandez (Copper Hills).
135 — Isla Baeza (Mountain View).
140 — Hadlei Weaver (Juab).
145 — Emma Carri (Uintah).
155 — Hotaia Valeti (Springville).
170 — Anya Hatch (Copper Hills).
190 — Sydnee Nielson (Bear River).
235 — Arianah Cowgur (Jordan).