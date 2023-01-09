History will be made during the College Football Playoff title game Monday. Here’s how

No matter which team wins the College Football Playoff title game Monday, history will be made.

Georgia has a chance to be the first back-to-back champion in the CFP era, while TCU can set records related to defying preseason expectations.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST/ 5:30 p.m. MST on ESPN. Georgia is favored by 13 points.

Could Georgia football make history?

With a win Monday night, Georgia would become the first repeat champions since the launch of the College Football Playoff. They blew out Alabama 33-18 last year to bring home their first CFP title.

This year, they’re heavily favored to win and put a cherry on top of their undefeated season. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has earned praise for building a team “that appears capable of accomplishing the ultimate goal: sustained excellence,” the Portland Press Herald reported.

“The Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in the country in 21 of the last 23 AP Top 25 college football polls, dating back to Oct. 10, 2021,” the article said.

To be clear, other teams have won back-to-back college football championships, but they did so before the CFP launched. Most recently, Alabama took home the national title two years in a row from 2011-2012, according to the NCAA.

Could TCU make college football history?

If TCU wins Monday, it would be notable not because of their past achievements, but because of their past pains.

Last season, TCU had a record of 5-7. At the start of the 2022 season, they were predicted to finish seventh in the Big 12.

“No team outside the preseason top 25 has won a national championship since Georgia Tech in 1990. And no team coming off a losing season ... has won a national championship since Michigan State in 1965; only four have ever done it,” ESPN reported.

Just as it was a long shot for TCU to make the CFP title game, it’s a long shot that they’ll win it. Oddsmakers expect Georgia to run away with the game.

The Horned Frogs are “the largest underdogs in the national title game era (since 1998), with Caesars Sportsbook listing Georgia as a 13-point favorite,” ESPN reported.

