What to know about Golden Globes 2023

The Golden Globes are back to regular programming, believe it or not.

Last year’s ceremony was put on pause. Without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press and a live stream, the function was reduced to a live blog after some controversies made headlines, as I reported for the Deseret News last year. And a lot more has happened since then.

So, when will the Golden Globes air?

The award show will air at 6 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to USA Today, the pre-show airs at 4:30 p.m. MST at goldenglobes.com.

Where can I watch the Golden Globes live?

The award show is back on NBC this year and available to stream on Peacock.

What is the controversy surrounding the Golden Globes?

In February 2021, the Los Angeles Times published a bombshell report about financial impropriety and a lack of diversity among the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which picks the winners, as Herb Scribner reported for the Deseret News.



The association reportedly had ethical issues when it came to selecting winners, and had a lack of diversity within its group.

Specifically, none of the 87 Hollywood Foreign Press Association members were Black.

This led the film association to not broadcast last year’s function and make changes within its organizational structure.

But that’s not all. Brendan Fraser, who previously said he would not attend the awards ceremony, is among the nominees for best actor in a motion picture drama for his performance in “The Whale,” as Margaret Darby reported for the Deseret News.

His absence marks a deeper wound: Back in 2018, Fraser alleged in a GQ Magazine interview that he was sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This led to an internal investigation but ultimately, Fraser did not receive an apology.

Berk was expelled as a voter subsequently after the LA Times investigation was published, according to Vox.

Who are the Golden Globes nominees in 2023?

Among films, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Fabelmans,” and “Elvis” received a few nods.

Meanwhile, in television, series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Severance,” “Ozark,” and “Only Murders in the Building” dominated. Check out the full list here.

What are the Golden Globe awards?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association governs the Golden Globes, an annual award function that began as a luncheon in December 1947. The awards recognize talent in both film and television and are a marker for what to expect at the Oscars, as Today reported.

For example, Jane Campion won the Golden Globe for best director for “The Power Of The Dog” last year and then went on to win an Academy Award, the report noted.

Who is hosting Golden Globes 2023?

In past years, dynamic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have taken on the hosting duties several times, as has comedian Ricky Gervais. Late-night show hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have also taken charge of the mic.

This year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association welcomes Jerrod Carmichael to be the key entertainer for the night. According to People magazine, he has hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and even earned an Emmy for his performance.