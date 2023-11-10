Church of Jesus ChristFaithThe Church’s global effort to nourish children and mothersThe Relief Society is involved in a global effort to improve the health and development of children under 5 and their mothersPublished: Nov 10, 2023, 4:22 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareWomen and children at a malnutrition screening session in the village of Ngolo, in the Northern region of Burkina Faso. Mothers learn how to measure their children and receive a demonstration of preparing enriched porridge. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News