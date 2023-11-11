Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s victory over Nevada

Final
Utah State 41, Nevada 24
The Aggies take down the visiting Wolf Pack and improve to 5-5 on the season, pulling within a win of bowl eligibility.
Utah State was the better team from start to finish in what was a penalty-plagued and mostly uncompetitive contest.
USU quarterback Cooper Legas threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns (as well as two interceptions) while Aggie running back Rahsul Faison had his first career 100-yard rushing day finishing with 182 yards and a score.
4th Quarter
Utah State 41, Nevada 24
3:29 — Nevada refuses to go away without a fight and scores another touchdown, a three-yard touchdown reception. by Dalevon Campbell. The two-point try was no good this time around, however.
Campbell for 6⃣— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) November 11, 2023
Bianco ➡️ Campbell for the touchdown!
📺 Mountain West Network #BattleBorn | #AllIn | #WolfPack150 pic.twitter.com/Un0J9uEZ7D
5:27 — Utah State closes the door on any Nevada comeback with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Legas to Terrell Vaughn. It is Legas’ third touchdown pass of the game, as the senior quarterback has now thrown for 182 yards.
.@cooperlegas ✈️ @Terrell_Vaughn6 for 6⃣!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/Xmupw6wfi2— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2023
7:21 – Nevada takes advantage of the USU turnover and scores a quick touchdown on a five-yard touchdown run by Sean Dollars. Nevada then converted the two-point try on a shovel pass from quarterback AJ Bianco (to Dollars).
Dollars punches it in, no doubt about it 😏@SeanDollars rushes up the middle 5 yards for the score— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) November 11, 2023
📺 Mountain West Network #BattleBorn | #AllIn | #WolfPack150 pic.twitter.com/Uz5u7ZRSeT
9:23 — Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas throws an interception, that was for a second returned for a touchdown. A penalty brought the touchdown back, but the Wolf Pack take possession of the ball in Aggie territory.
3rd Quarter
Utah State 34, Nevada 10
1:42 — Rahsul Faison rushes for his fourth touchdown of the season, adding to an already large Utah State lead. The JUCO transfer has now rushed for over 100 yards in the game, his first 100-yard game as an Aggie. Faison gained all of Utah State’s 55 yards on the scoring drive.
.@__sul3 punches it in for 6⃣!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/0oIPoikIsu— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2023
6:57 — Inside USU territory, Nevada botches the hand-off between QB and running back and Utah State cornerback Michael Anyanwu makes them pay with a fumble recovery.
10:25 — Elliot Nimrod adds to the Aggies’ lead with a 37-yard field goal to open the second half. Utah State drove 53 yards in five play in its opening drive of the third quarter, before coming up short inside Nevada territory.
37-yarder for @elliottnimrod!!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/76RwDVShLz— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2023
2nd Quarter
Utah State 24, Nevada 10
0:48 — Utah State scores again with less than a minute remaining in the first half, a 47-yard strike from quarterback Cooper Legas to wide receiver Micah Davis. Running back Rahsul Faison was the unsung hero of the play, with a block that gave Legas the needed time in the pocket.
.@cooperlegas ✈️ @MicahDavis22_1 for 6⃣!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/f3l96ew4E0— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2023
2:16 — The Wolf Pack cut the Aggies’ lead to a touchdown with a 38-yard field goal by Brandon Talton. Nevada haphazardly moved the ball 22 yards on seven plays after the interception.
.@btalton111 +3⃣ from 38 yards out— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) November 11, 2023
📺 Mountain West Network#BattleBorn | #AllIn | #WolfPack150 pic.twitter.com/r6fhOX0XwN
5:42 — Nevada causes its first turnover of the game, a interception of a tipped Cooper Legas pass. Nevada safety Bishop Turner recorded the pick.
7:56 — USU defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki intercepts Nevada QB AJ Bianco and returns it 63 yards for a pick-six. Linebacker Anthony Switzer made the hit on Bianco that put in the ball in air for Tuiaki to snatch.
BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN!— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2023
⚡️ @Seni_2uiaki #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ztnyqFymUH
11:10 — The Aggies retake the lead with a 21-yard field goal by kicker Elliott Nimrod. Back after a one game suspension, Nimrod’s kick capped off a 9-play. 48 yard drive.
21-yarder is good for @elliottnimrod #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/1hfs20kW6K— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2023
1st Quarter
Utah State 7, Nevada 7
2:50 — Nevada answers with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback AJ Bianco to tight end Cameron Zeidler. The Wolf Pack carved up the Aggies’ defense, driving 86 yards in just seven plays.
QB on the money 🎯@aj_bianco ➡️ @CameronZeidler for the touchdown!— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) November 11, 2023
📺 Mountain West Network#BattleBorn | #AllIn | #WolfPack150 pic.twitter.com/DRwphnmi4d
11:03 — The Aggies score on their opening drive (only the second time USU has done that this season), via a 4-yard touchdown reception by tight end Broc Lane. The Aggies drove 75 yards in 11 plays, with quarterback Cooper Legas going 3 of 4 for 22 yards, while also rushing for 16 yards.
.@cooperlegas ✈️ @BrocLane for 6⃣#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/YEboVrGlCT— USU Football (@USUFootball) November 11, 2023
Pregame Prep
Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against Nevada:
What people are saying about Utah State and Nevada
Utah State is back in Maverik Stadium this Saturday, looking to pull within one win of bowl eligibility as it hosts the 2-7 Nevada Wolf Pack. Preview: https://t.co/tfpCoFrwIl— The Aggship (@TheAggship) November 10, 2023
Nevada's James Hansen is looking forward to the Wolf Pack's game Saturday at Utah State. It's a chance to play in front of his fiancée Kennedi Boyd, a star for the Aggies' volleyball team.— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) November 10, 2023
For Hansen and Boyd, it was love at first spike.https://t.co/Yx2uS9rBg5
Nevada @ Utah State Week 11: QB Controversy in Reno? A change at QB might be looming.https://t.co/tofUR9ZMjn via @MWCConnection— MWCConnection.com (@MWCConnection) November 9, 2023
Resurgent Utah State set to host struggling Nevadahttps://t.co/5aAtAxgNzS#AggiesAllTheWay— CacheValleyDaily (@CVDaily) November 10, 2023
My three keys to victory (🗝️🗝️🗝️) and prediction (🔮) for the Nevada Wolf Pack (🐺) versus the Utah State Aggies (🐮) tomorrow afternoon at Maverik Stadium (⛽️). https://t.co/8TFVkRWFCN— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) November 10, 2023