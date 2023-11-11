Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah State’s victory over Nevada

Final

Utah State 41, Nevada 24

The Aggies take down the visiting Wolf Pack and improve to 5-5 on the season, pulling within a win of bowl eligibility.

Utah State was the better team from start to finish in what was a penalty-plagued and mostly uncompetitive contest.

USU quarterback Cooper Legas threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns (as well as two interceptions) while Aggie running back Rahsul Faison had his first career 100-yard rushing day finishing with 182 yards and a score.

4th Quarter

3:29 — Nevada refuses to go away without a fight and scores another touchdown, a three-yard touchdown reception. by Dalevon Campbell. The two-point try was no good this time around, however.

5:27 — Utah State closes the door on any Nevada comeback with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Legas to Terrell Vaughn. It is Legas’ third touchdown pass of the game, as the senior quarterback has now thrown for 182 yards.

7:21 – Nevada takes advantage of the USU turnover and scores a quick touchdown on a five-yard touchdown run by Sean Dollars. Nevada then converted the two-point try on a shovel pass from quarterback AJ Bianco (to Dollars).

Dollars punches it in, no doubt about it 😏@SeanDollars rushes up the middle 5 yards for the score



9:23 — Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas throws an interception, that was for a second returned for a touchdown. A penalty brought the touchdown back, but the Wolf Pack take possession of the ball in Aggie territory.

3rd Quarter

Utah State 34, Nevada 10

1:42 — Rahsul Faison rushes for his fourth touchdown of the season, adding to an already large Utah State lead. The JUCO transfer has now rushed for over 100 yards in the game, his first 100-yard game as an Aggie. Faison gained all of Utah State’s 55 yards on the scoring drive.

6:57 — Inside USU territory, Nevada botches the hand-off between QB and running back and Utah State cornerback Michael Anyanwu makes them pay with a fumble recovery.

10:25 — Elliot Nimrod adds to the Aggies’ lead with a 37-yard field goal to open the second half. Utah State drove 53 yards in five play in its opening drive of the third quarter, before coming up short inside Nevada territory.

2nd Quarter

Utah State 24, Nevada 10

0:48 — Utah State scores again with less than a minute remaining in the first half, a 47-yard strike from quarterback Cooper Legas to wide receiver Micah Davis. Running back Rahsul Faison was the unsung hero of the play, with a block that gave Legas the needed time in the pocket.

2:16 — The Wolf Pack cut the Aggies’ lead to a touchdown with a 38-yard field goal by Brandon Talton. Nevada haphazardly moved the ball 22 yards on seven plays after the interception.

5:42 — Nevada causes its first turnover of the game, a interception of a tipped Cooper Legas pass. Nevada safety Bishop Turner recorded the pick.

7:56 — USU defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki intercepts Nevada QB AJ Bianco and returns it 63 yards for a pick-six. Linebacker Anthony Switzer made the hit on Bianco that put in the ball in air for Tuiaki to snatch.

11:10 — The Aggies retake the lead with a 21-yard field goal by kicker Elliott Nimrod. Back after a one game suspension, Nimrod’s kick capped off a 9-play. 48 yard drive.

1st Quarter

Utah State 7, Nevada 7

2:50 — Nevada answers with a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback AJ Bianco to tight end Cameron Zeidler. The Wolf Pack carved up the Aggies’ defense, driving 86 yards in just seven plays.

11:03 — The Aggies score on their opening drive (only the second time USU has done that this season), via a 4-yard touchdown reception by tight end Broc Lane. The Aggies drove 75 yards in 11 plays, with quarterback Cooper Legas going 3 of 4 for 22 yards, while also rushing for 16 yards.

Pregame Prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against Nevada:

What people are saying about Utah State and Nevada

