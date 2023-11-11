Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 35-28 loss to Washington

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Washington. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah couldn’t replicate its first half success, falling to Washington and quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Utes face No. 23 Arizona next on Nov. 18.

Fourth quarter

Utah 28, Washington 35

Utah got the ball back with time to attempt a game-tying drive but couldn’t get a first down. Bryson Barnes was intercepted by Dominique Hampton on fourth down, putting the final nail in the coffin.

The play that sealed the W for @UW_Football 🔒 pic.twitter.com/AJBQQUufwe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

1:38 — Utah blocks Washington’s field goal attempt.

BLOCKED 😱 @Utah_Football keeps it a 1-score game with less than 2 minutes left to play! pic.twitter.com/F9ysJAQQaA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

8:27 — Utah punts 42 yards to Washington’s 35-yard line.

10:09 — Washington punts 44 yards, resulting in a touchback.

Third quarter

Utah 28, Washington 35

0:24 — A 1-yard rush from Ja’Quinden Jackson ends in a safety. Utah 28, Washington 35.

AND NOW A SAFETY??



WHAT IS HAPPENING? pic.twitter.com/9LA0HemGgC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

0:33 — Alphonzo Tuputala picks off Bryson Barnes but drops it just short of the end zone. Utah’s Michael Mokofisi recovers it on the 1-yard line.

HE DROPPED IT BEFORE CROSSING THE GOAL LINE?! 😱



UTAH GETS THE BALL BACK pic.twitter.com/AzhjizWAn4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

1:31 — Bryson Barnes passes 23-yards to Devaughn Vele. Washington was called for roughing the passer. Barnes went to the sidelines and Nate Johnson took over for one play.

4:10 — Michael Penix Jr. passes to Rome Odunze for a 33-yard touchdown, his second of the game. Washington’s two-point conversion attempt failed. Utah 28, Washington 33.

ROME ODUNZE DOES IT AGAIN



And what a DART from Michael Penix Jr. to put @UW_Football back on top 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D9ehM1f9wT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

7:12 — Utah punts 51 yards. This is the second consecutive Utah drive to end with a punt.

Sione Fotu was ejected for targeting on the punt return.

8:02 — Washington’s Grady Gross makes a 38-yard field goal, cutting Utah’s lead to one. Utah 28, Washington 27.

10:53 — Utah punts 40 yards. The Huskies will take over on their 32-yard line.

12:27 — The Huskies punt 42 yds. Utah forced Washington to punt on its last two drives.

Sione Vaki, who has a touchdown in the game, sacked Michael Penix Jr. to force the punt.

Halftime

The Utes and Huskies have traded shots in a back-and-forth first half. Utah hasn’t punted since their second possession of the game and has scored a touchdown on every drive since.

Utah’s Bryson Barnes has been more accurate than Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., completing 13 of 17 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Penix has completed 10 of 23 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

While most of the offensive fireworks have come from the passing game, the rushing game is responsible for two touchdowns for both teams.

Second quarter

Utah 28, Washington 24

0:57 — Ja’Quinden Jackson rushes for a 7-yard touchdown, his second of the day. Utah 28, Washington 24.

The drive also featured a 65-yard pass to Devaughn Vele, which gave the Utes a first and goal.

Another drive, another TD 🔥 @Utah_Football takes the lead right back pic.twitter.com/5CESTLWgM8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

3:17 — Dillon Johnson rushes 5-yards into the end zone for the touchdown. Utah 21, Washington 24.

There was no stopping Dillon Johnson from scoring 😤@UW_Football takes back the lead pic.twitter.com/tbQShFBepy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

5:59 — Bryson Barnes completes a short pass to Sione Vaki, who takes it 53-yards for a touchdown on the second play of the drive. Utah 21, Washington 17.

SEE YOU LATER ⚡️



Sione Vaki hit the jets for a @Utah_Football TD pic.twitter.com/v18iG76dfX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

6:59 — Michael Penix Jr. passes to Rome Odunze for a 34-yard touchdown. Utah 14, Washington 17.

ODUNZE



Michael Penix Jr. throws a beauty to Rome Odunze and @UW_Football takes back the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/RWNqmOGfGq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

9:00 — Bryson Barnes passes 6-yards to Miki Suguturaga for the Utes’ lead and Suguturaga’s first touchdown. Utah 14, Washington 10.

The 12-play drive featured a 12-yard rush from Bryson Barnes on a critical third and short. Sione Vaki fumbled the ball but recovered it during the drive.

First quarter

Utah 7, Washington 10

0:18 — Grady Gross makes a 41-yard field goal. Utah 7, Washington 10.

3:36 — Ja’Quinden Jackson rushes 2-yards into the end zone for Utah’s first touchdown. Utah 7, Washington 7.

The touchdown drive featured a 41-yard pass to Devaughn Vele and a 15-yard pass to Landen King to get the Utes into the red zone.

Jackson punches it in and ties it up for @Utah_Football 💪 pic.twitter.com/GuuoqLSxNB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

6:06 — Michael Penix Jr. rushes 2 yards for a touchdown. Utah 0, Washington 7.

Three of the first four plays of the drive went for first downs: an 18-yard pass from Penix to Germie Bernard, a 22-yard run from Tybo Rogers and a 13-yard pass to Dillon Johnson.

On the play before the touchdown run, Utah safety Cole Bishop was called for pass interference.

10:00 — Utah punts 40 yards again. The offense couldn’t capitalize on the pass interference call on Washington’s Mishael Powell.

13:17 — The Huskies go three-and-out and punt 40 yards. Utah will take over at their 20-yard line.

14:07 — Utah’s first possession is a three-and-out. Washington’s Denzel Boston returns Jack Bouwmeester’s 33-yard punt for 8 yards.

Pregame prep

