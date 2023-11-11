Facebook Twitter
Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 35-28 loss to Washington

No. 13 Utah traveled to Seattle to take on Michael Penix Jr. and No. 5 Washington

By Krysyan Edler
Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes looks to throw against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes looks to throw against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Washington. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah couldn’t replicate its first half success, falling to Washington and quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Utes face No. 23 Arizona next on Nov. 18.

Fourth quarter

Utah 28, Washington 35

Utah got the ball back with time to attempt a game-tying drive but couldn’t get a first down. Bryson Barnes was intercepted by Dominique Hampton on fourth down, putting the final nail in the coffin.

1:38 — Utah blocks Washington’s field goal attempt.

8:27 — Utah punts 42 yards to Washington’s 35-yard line.

10:09 — Washington punts 44 yards, resulting in a touchback.

Third quarter

Utah 28, Washington 35

0:24 — A 1-yard rush from Ja’Quinden Jackson ends in a safety. Utah 28, Washington 35.

0:33 — Alphonzo Tuputala picks off Bryson Barnes but drops it just short of the end zone. Utah’s Michael Mokofisi recovers it on the 1-yard line.

1:31 — Bryson Barnes passes 23-yards to Devaughn Vele. Washington was called for roughing the passer. Barnes went to the sidelines and Nate Johnson took over for one play.

4:10 — Michael Penix Jr. passes to Rome Odunze for a 33-yard touchdown, his second of the game. Washington’s two-point conversion attempt failed. Utah 28, Washington 33.

7:12 — Utah punts 51 yards. This is the second consecutive Utah drive to end with a punt.

Sione Fotu was ejected for targeting on the punt return.

8:02 — Washington’s Grady Gross makes a 38-yard field goal, cutting Utah’s lead to one. Utah 28, Washington 27.

10:53 — Utah punts 40 yards. The Huskies will take over on their 32-yard line.

12:27 — The Huskies punt 42 yds. Utah forced Washington to punt on its last two drives.

Sione Vaki, who has a touchdown in the game, sacked Michael Penix Jr. to force the punt.

Halftime

The Utes and Huskies have traded shots in a back-and-forth first half. Utah hasn’t punted since their second possession of the game and has scored a touchdown on every drive since.

Utah’s Bryson Barnes has been more accurate than Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., completing 13 of 17 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Penix has completed 10 of 23 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown.

While most of the offensive fireworks have come from the passing game, the rushing game is responsible for two touchdowns for both teams.

AP23315772174258.jpg

Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) celebrates a sack against Utah as defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui (4) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315772322861.jpg

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) scores a touchdown against Washington safety Vincent Nunley (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315772314322.jpg

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reacts after scoring a touchdown against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315772193146.jpg

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) scores a touchdown in front of Utah safety Sione Vaki (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315811667691.jpg

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten, center, against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315810034947.jpg

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, can’t bring in a pass in the end zone against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315810110109.jpg

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) can’t make a catch in the end zone against Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315810094697.jpg

Utah tight end Miki Suguturaga (47) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Jaylon Glover (1) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315811607640.jpg

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, reacts to a pass interference call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315811649222.jpg

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson reacts after scoring a touchdown against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315811586099.jpg

Utah running back Sione Vaki, right, scores a touchdown in front of Washington safety Vincent Nunley during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315810132467.jpg

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) reacts with offensive lineman Falcon Kaumatule (59) and tight end Miki Suguturaga (47) after a touchdown against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315813126677.jpg

Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) avoids a tackle from Washington linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315810098579.jpg

Washington defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa (91) is called for a penalty as he pulls off the helmet of Utah running back Sione Vaki (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315810034947.jpg

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, left, can’t bring in a pass in the end zone against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23316018835633.jpg

Washington cornerback Dominique Hampton (7) makes an interception against Utah wide receiver Mikey Matthews (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23316021869265.jpg

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23316021843288.jpg

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes looks to pass against Washington during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23316021865348.jpg

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Utah cornerback JaTravis Broughton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23316028405656.jpg

Washington defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui points as he walks onto the field to celebrate a 35-28 win over Utah in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315772183116.jpg

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes looks to throw against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315722931522.jpg

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
AP23315722893593.jpg

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes warms up before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle.

Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
Second quarter

Utah 28, Washington 24

0:57 — Ja’Quinden Jackson rushes for a 7-yard touchdown, his second of the day. Utah 28, Washington 24.

The drive also featured a 65-yard pass to Devaughn Vele, which gave the Utes a first and goal.

3:17 — Dillon Johnson rushes 5-yards into the end zone for the touchdown. Utah 21, Washington 24.

5:59 — Bryson Barnes completes a short pass to Sione Vaki, who takes it 53-yards for a touchdown on the second play of the drive. Utah 21, Washington 17.

6:59 — Michael Penix Jr. passes to Rome Odunze for a 34-yard touchdown. Utah 14, Washington 17.

9:00 — Bryson Barnes passes 6-yards to Miki Suguturaga for the Utes’ lead and Suguturaga’s first touchdown. Utah 14, Washington 10.

The 12-play drive featured a 12-yard rush from Bryson Barnes on a critical third and short. Sione Vaki fumbled the ball but recovered it during the drive.

First quarter

Utah 7, Washington 10

0:18 — Grady Gross makes a 41-yard field goal. Utah 7, Washington 10.

3:36 — Ja’Quinden Jackson rushes 2-yards into the end zone for Utah’s first touchdown. Utah 7, Washington 7.

The touchdown drive featured a 41-yard pass to Devaughn Vele and a 15-yard pass to Landen King to get the Utes into the red zone.

6:06 — Michael Penix Jr. rushes 2 yards for a touchdown. Utah 0, Washington 7.

Three of the first four plays of the drive went for first downs: an 18-yard pass from Penix to Germie Bernard, a 22-yard run from Tybo Rogers and a 13-yard pass to Dillon Johnson.

On the play before the touchdown run, Utah safety Cole Bishop was called for pass interference.

10:00 — Utah punts 40 yards again. The offense couldn’t capitalize on the pass interference call on Washington’s Mishael Powell.

13:17 — The Huskies go three-and-out and punt 40 yards. Utah will take over at their 20-yard line.

14:07 — Utah’s first possession is a three-and-out. Washington’s Denzel Boston returns Jack Bouwmeester’s 33-yard punt for 8 yards.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for No. 13 Utah’s game against No. 5 Washington.

