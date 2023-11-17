Church of Jesus ChristFaithHighlights of President Ballard’s teachings, testimony in 2023‘I pray that someday when I pass to the next world, I may do so with my testimony burning brightly,’ said President Ballard in April 2023 general conferencePublished: Nov 17, 2023, 8:30 p.m. MSTView CommentsSharePresident M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, pauses during a special stake conference of the Hamilton Ontario Stake, April 23, 2023. | Nick Lachance, for the Deseret News By Church News