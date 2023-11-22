Church of Jesus ChristFaithExpressing gratitude this Thanksgiving? Try indebtedness, insteadA new BYU study reinforces previous research on how the principle of indebtedness elevates gratitude practicesPublished: Nov 22, 2023, 2:37 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareCountless U.S. families will gather around their Thanksgiving dinners on Thursday and name specific things they’re grateful for. A new BYU study reinforces previous research on how the principle of indebtedness elevates gratitude practices. | Matthew Mead, AP By Church News