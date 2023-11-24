Utah vs. Colorado: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

Utah (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12) vs. Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1 p.m. MST.

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium.

TV: Pac-12 Network.

Livestream:pac-12.com/live.

Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM.

Series: Utah leads 34-32-3.

Weather: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 30s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes have lost two games in a row, both road contests, against Washington and Arizona. Utah is coming off a 42-18 defeat in Tucson.

For Colorado: The Buffaloes have lost five consecutive games. Their latest defeat was a 56-14 loss to Washington State in Pullman.

What to watch for

Utah’s secondary has faced several elite wide receiver groups throughout the season, and Saturday’s game will be no different.

The big question will be if Colorado starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders plays.

Sanders was injured in the Buffaloes’ loss at Washington State last week and his father, CU head coach Deion Sanders, said that “it’s a day-by-day situation.”

Shedeur Sanders, who has thrown for 3,230 yards (No. 10 in the nation) and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions on 69.3% accuracy, has a lot of talented receivers to throw to, which will pose a challenge for Utah’s secondary.

Xavier Weaver (908 yards on 68 catches), Travis Hunter (614 yards on 49 catches) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (549 yards on 56 catches) have been reliable targets for Sanders.

Utah’s faced plenty good quarterback-receiver tandems this season, including Oregon’s Bo Nix (248 yards, two touchdowns vs. Utah), USC’s Caleb Williams (256 yards vs. Utah) and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. (332 yards, two touchdowns vs. Utah), with the secondary finding the most success against USC.

Colorado is yet another test.

“It’ll be a good challenge as it’s been every single week. And I think now my boys have a better idea of how to prepare for it, how to deal with the peaks and valleys of a game, of a series, within a play, and maybe we can respond faster and better,” cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah said.

Key player

Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter warms up before a game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Travis Hunter, Colorado wide receiver and cornerback: Colorado’s two-way star generated plenty of buzz to start the season with 11 catches for 119 yards on offense, including several key grabs down the stretch, and an interception and pass breakup on defense.

On the season, the former top recruit in the country has 49 receptions for 614 yards and four touchdowns at wide receiver and 27 tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups at cornerback.

Hunter is sensational on both offense and defense, one of Colorado’s key players on both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see how the Utes use their own two-way player, Sione Vaki — who has played at running back, wide receiver and safety, in this matchup.

Hunter and Vaki potentially playing both ways in the same game will be really fun to watch.

Quotable

“They’ve won more games. There’s what, every game but one I think was a sellout, whether it’s home or on the road. Turned the roster over almost completely and certainly upgraded that. So is not the program better in every way? I mean, I think it is. I haven’t studied every single component, but from where I’m sitting, it’s been a huge infusion of excitement, passion, interest, you name it.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on Deion Sanders.

“He’s a legend man. He’s a darn legend. He’s a guy that I truly respect. I truly admire. I truly glean from afar — I don’t really know him personally, I met him once I think at the Pac-12 meetings. But he’s a darn legend man. And his consistency and persistence speaks volumes. I love what he’s doing with that program. I love what he’s done with that program.” — Colorado coach Deion Sanders on Kyle Whittingham.

Next up

Utah: Bowl game, TBD

Colorado: Season over.

Utah schedule