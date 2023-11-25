FaithChurch of Jesus ChristHow football and faith have come together for this University of Michigan linemanOn the field, Andrew Gentry is a ‘beast’; off the field he’s a shepherd in his Latter-day Saint YSA wardPublished: Nov 25, 2023, 11:05 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareAndrew Gentry (75) of the Michigan Wolverines walks toward the tunnel with teammates following their matchup against Purdue in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday night, Nov. 4, 2023. Gentry also serves as first counselor in the bishopric of his Ann Arbor YSA ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News By Church News