Church of Jesus ChristFaithNew York faith leaders link arms to share joy and light, help children this holiday seasonThe Church is collaborating with other religious organizations on more than 60 projects that will serve more than 42,000 children in the New York metro areaPublished: Nov 28, 2023, 9:57 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints laughs with Robert Abrams, the former attorney general of New York, and Bishop Victor A. Brown, senior pastor of Mt. Sinai United Christian Church, during a reception in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News