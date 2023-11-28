Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints laughs with Robert Abrams, the former attorney general of New York, and Bishop Victor A. Brown, senior pastor of Mt. Sinai United Christian Church, during a reception in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By Church News