Church of Jesus ChristFaith‘The most important relief is spiritual,’ Elder Bednar tells Saints in AcapulcoThe broadcast from Elder David A. Bednar to those in the hurricane-ravaged city comes as he ministers for nine days in MexicoPublished: Nov 7, 2023, 2:50 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareFrom left: Elder Sean Douglas, Sister Ann Douglas, Sister Susan K. Bednar, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Hugo Montoya and Sister Carmen Montoya prepare to speak virtually to Latter-day Saints in Acapulco, Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, from Mexico City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News