From left: Elder Sean Douglas, Sister Ann Douglas, Sister Susan K. Bednar, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Hugo Montoya and Sister Carmen Montoya prepare to speak virtually to Latter-day Saints in Acapulco, Mexico on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, from Mexico City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

By Church News