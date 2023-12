High school football: Deseret News 2023 3A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Reggie Hafen, Richfield, QB, Sr.

Field general for state champs, 2,758 pass yards, 485 rush yards, 37 total TDs.

3A First Team

QB: Maison Starkweather, Manti, Jr. — 4,014 pass yards, 60 total pass/rush TDs.

TB: Max Trujillo, Ogden, Sr. — 161 carries, 1,084 yards, 10 TDs.

TB: Zak Sargent, Morgan, Sr. — 797 rush yards, 12 TDs, 5.65 ypc.

WR: Reggie Frischknecht, Manti, Sr. — 1,343 yards, 17 TDs.

WR: Hunter Stevens, Manti, Sr. — Slot receiver, 1,366 yards, 17 TDs.

WR: Deegan Davies, Canyon View, Jr. — 71 rec., 1,105 yards, 11 TDs.

TE: Cort Moon, Richfield, Sr. — Utility player, 757 total yards, nine TDs.

OT: Nathan Young, Richfield, Sr. — Commands the O-line.

OT: Austin Hopoate, Juab, Sr. — Three-year starter at LT, 35 pancakes.

OG: Taima Moe, Manti, Sr. — Three-year starter. Great puller and pass blocker.

OG: Ashton White, Richfield, Sr. — Very fast pulling blocker, three-year starter.

C: Ryker Buchanan, Richfield, Sr. — Solid snapper and long snapper, pulling blocker.

DE: Lincoln Alder, Manti, Jr. — 99 tackles, 18.5 sacks.

DE: Keagan Hall, Juab, Sr. — 16 sacks, 30 hurries.

DT: Jake East, Ben Lomond, Sr. — 55 tackles, 22 TFL, 11 sacks, 17 hurries.

DT: Cooper McGiven, Morgan, Sr. — 47 tackles, three sacks.

MLB: Kelan Layton, Manti, Sr. — 112 tackles, 5 TFL, two sacks.

MLB: Porter Jackson, Juab, Jr. — 113 tackles, three INTs.

OLB: Dallin Sweat, Manti, Sr. — 168 tackles, 2.5 sacks.

OLB: Lincoln Rushton, Canyon View, Sr. — 147 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20 TFL.

CB: Deagan Richards, Carbon, Jr. — 56 tackles.

CB: Aunese Tuatagaloa, Ben Lomond, Sr. — 61 tackles, 11 pass deflections.

S: Bubba Ludlow, Canyon View, Jr. — 9 INTs, one def. TD.

S: Gage Yardley, Richfield, Jr. — 87 tackles, two INTs, eight pass deflections.

PK: Beau Johnson, Morgan, Sr. — 54 PATs, six FGs, long of 54.

P: Joe Wright, Grantsville, Sr. — 26 punts, 38.6-yard average, 6 inside 20.

ATH: Kire Thompson, Ogden, Sr. — 2,016 all-purpose yards, nine total TDs, 4.5 tackles/game.

3A Second Team

QB: Jaxon Jensen, Canyon View, Sr.

TB: Kai Thomas, Richfield, Sr.

TB: Jayden Atkinson, Grantsville, Jr.

WR: Davian Munoz, Ben Lomond, Sr.

WR: Lincoln Gilson, Morgan, Jr.

WR: Traie Buhler, Canyon View, Sr.

TE: Darion Otto, Juan Diego, Jr.

OT: Carter Rassmussen, Ogden, Sr.

OT: Miguel Santos, Ben Lomond, Sr.

OG: Payton Roundy, Canyon View, Sr.

OG: Jacob Blackham, North Sanpete, Sr.

C: Jax Allred, Grantsville, Jr.

DE: Chase Dahlberg, Union, Sr.

DE: Luke Wharton, Ben Lomond, Sr.

DT: Marc Richardson, Canyon View, Sr.

DT: Braxton Henningson, Manti, Sr.

MLB: Gordy Allred, Ogden, Sr.

MLB: Will Gamble, Union, Sr.

OLB: Porter Anderson, Juab, Sr.

OLB: Caysen Acord, Richfield, Sr.

CB: Zach Richards, Ogden, Sr.

CB: Hayden Hall, Grantsville, Sr.

S: Tate Nelson, Morgan, Sr.

S: Krue Warren, Grantsville, Jr.

PK: Austin Thomas, Manti, Sr.

P: Kale Adams, Ogden, Sr.

ATH: Gannon Labrum, Union, So.

3A Honorable Mention

QB: Manase Tuatagaloa, Ben Lomond, So.

QB: Beck Sheffield, Morgan, Jr.

RB: Antonio Archuleta, Juan Diego, Jr.

FB: Beck Giblette, Richfield, Sr.

TB: Ryan Robinson, Juab, Sr.

WR: Angelo Lewis, Juan Diego, Sr.

WR: Rylind Wood, Union, Sr.

OT: Max Critchlow, Grantsville, Sr.

OT: Moose Barton, Canyon View, Sr.

OG: Ledger Keele, Morgan, So.

OG: Coleman Thorson, Richfield, Jr.

C: Will Fisher, Morgan, Sr.

DE: Kody Brandon, Juab, Sr.

DE: Isaac Mecham, Union, Jr.

DT: Cache Nicolson, North Sanpete, Sr.

MLB: Odin Laupapa, Union, Jr.

MLB: Rohan Green, Ben Lomond, Sr.

MLB: Tytan Willis, Morgan, Sr.

OLB: Talon Butler, Grantsville, Jr.

OLB: Jett Salmon, Morgan, Jr.

OLB: Kash Cook, North Sanpete, Jr.

CB: Malik Fautin, Richfield, Jr.

CB: Ty Pringle, North Sanpete, So.

CB: Tanner Pollock, Richfield, Jr.

S: Cooper Blackett, Juab, Sr.

S: Slate Reitz, Richfield, Jr.

S: Bo Earl, Union, So.

PK: Indra Suarjana, Juan Diego, Sr.

ATH: Hunter Christensen, Ben Lomond, Sr.

ATH: Jaden Heap, Juab, So.