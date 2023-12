High school football: Deseret News 2023 1A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1A Player of the Year

Kutlur Matheson, Beaver, TE/LB, Sr.

110 tackles, offensively great blocking TE with 4 rush TDs, 2 rec. TDs.

1A First Team

QB: Parker Crum, Duchesne, Sr. — 1,784 pass yards, 20 TDs, 640 rush yards, 15 TDs.

RB: Tate Gale, Beaver, Sr. — 908 yards, 139 carries, 10 TDs.

RB: Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver, Sr. — 117 carries, 884 yards, 12 TDs, 7.56 ypc.

RB: Kyron Bracken, Enterprise, Sr. — 1,311 yards, 17 TDs.

WR: Colter Giles, Duchesne, Sr. — 42 rec., 550 yards, 4 TDs.

WR: Colton Barnes, Milford, Jr. — 57 rec., 744 yards, 11 TDs.

TE: Luke DeGraffenried, Millard, Sr. — 31 rec., 407 yards, 13 ypc.

OL: Nate Stewart, Kanab, Jr. — Top O-lineman, many key blocks.

OL: Brayden Evans, Beaver, Sr. — Key to offensive success, 2-year starter.

OL: Britton Poulson, Duchesne, Sr. — 2-year starter at tackle.

OL: Cutler Blonquist, North Summit, Sr. — Very tough center.

OL: Cael Day, Enterprise, Sr. — 3-year starter, anchored O-line.

DL: Parker Holt, Enterprise, Sr. — 124 tackles, 10 sacks.

DL: Tesler Fields, Milford, Sr. — 106 tackles, 17 sacks, 32 TFL.

DL: Kelton Langston, Beaver, Sr. — 66 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 def. TD.

DL: Dallin Porter, Duchesne, Sr. — 37 tackles, 5 sacks, 6 TFL.

LB: Buck Sargent, North Summit, Jr. — 135 tackles, 11 TFL, 2 FF.

LB: Brayden Gardner, Enterprise, Sr. — 127 tackles, 3 FF, 4 INTs.

LB: Sam Rasmussen, Millard, Sr. — 67 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 FF.

LB: Pearson Judy, Gunnison Valley, Sr. — 102 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 FF.

LB: Gage Raddon, Beaver, Jr. — 76 tackles.

DB: Jake Smith, North Summit, Jr. — 49 tackles, 3 TFL.

DB: Baylor Blackburn, Beaver, Sr. — 9 INTs, 38 tackles.

DB: Jaden Drake, Enterprise, Sr. — 58 tackles, 5 INTs.

DB: Griffen Bone, Kanab, Sr. — 3 INTs.

K: Santiago Amezcua, Beaver, Sr. — 3-year starter, 35 PATs.

P: Andres Valencia, Gunnison Valley, Sr. — 18 punts, 38.6 average, 3 inside 20.

1A Second Team

QB: Kilo Tsosie, Milford, Jr.

QB: Bodie Wheatley, Beaver, Jr.

RB: Brody Jacobs, Duchesne, So.

RB: Judd Netto, Milford, Jr.

RB: Mckade Nelson, North Summit, Jr.

TE: Maddix Baird, Kanab, Sr.

WR: Sadler Barnes, Milford, Jr.

WR: Chance Lazenby, Duchesne, Sr.

OL: Easton Watkins, Enterprise, Sr.

OL: Braden Laws, Beaver, Sr.

OL: Santana DeHerrera, Millard, Sr.

OL: Boden Mackelprang, Parowan, Sr.

OL: Zaiden Gillins, Beaver, Jr.

DL: Brandon Vought, North Sevier, Jr.

DL: Morgan Finicum, Milford, Sr.

DL: Logan Judd, North Summit, Jr.

DL: Brenden Smith, North Summit, Jr.

LB: Jeshaun Johnson, Duchesne, Jr.

LB: Andrew Hollingshead, Beaver, Jr.

LB: Mason Nelson, Enterprise, Sr.

LB: Drey Stubbs, Kanab, Sr.

DB: Ryker Phillips, Enterprise, Jr.

DB: Kash Kabonic, Kanab, Jr.

DB: Deegan Blackner, Beaver, Jr.

DB: Jaxon Allen, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

K: Tyson Tucker, Gunnison Valley, Sr.

P: Jonas Touchette, North Summit, Jr.