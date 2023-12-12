Facebook Twitter
Corner Canyon QB Isaac Wilson one of five finalists for MaxPreps National Player of the Year

Fresh off being named the Deseret News’ Mr. Football, Wilson is in the running for an even bigger honor.

By Joe Coles
Fresh off being named the Deseret News’ Mr. Football, Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson is up for another honor.

The Utah commit is one of five finalists for MaxPreps’ National Player of the Year award, alongside Walton (Marietta, Georgia) quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski; Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, Louisiana) quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson; Willis (Willis, Texas) quarterback D.J. Lagway; and Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida) wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Wilson set the Utah state record for most yards in a season this year, accumulating 5,901 yards of offense — 4,595 passing yards and 1,306 rushing yards. He quarterbacked the Chargers to a 13-1 record and the 6A state championship this season, defeating Skyridge 41-27 in the title game. Wilson threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns through the air, plus 192 yards and three scores on the ground en route to victory.

The MaxPreps National Player of the Year winner will be announced Dec. 19.

