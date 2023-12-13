Church of Jesus ChristFaithChurch to open a new missionary training center in Bangkok, Thailand — its 10th worldwideEffective January 2024, the Thailand MTC will be housed in the annex adjacent to the Bangkok Thailand Temple, which was dedicated in October 2023Published: Dec 13, 2023, 12:39 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareThe Bangkok Thailand Temple and its annex building, right foreground. The new Thailand Missionary Training Center will open in the annex in January 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News