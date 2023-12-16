Church of Jesus ChristFaithWhat the American Family Survey 2023 found about mental health, social media, marriage and fertilityAnnual, nationwide study of 3,000 Americans explores a variety of topics related to family lifePublished: Dec 16, 2023, 3:12 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareMallory Bateman, director of demographic research for the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, left; Jeremy Pope, Wheatley Institute fellow and BYU professor, center; and Deseret News family reporter Lois Collins, right, speak during a panel discussion at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. The Deseret News hosted the panel discussion focused on the 2023 findings of the ninth annual American Family Survey. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News By Church News