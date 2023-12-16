Mallory Bateman, director of demographic research for the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, left; Jeremy Pope, Wheatley Institute fellow and BYU professor, center; and Deseret News family reporter Lois Collins, right, speak during a panel discussion at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. The Deseret News hosted the panel discussion focused on the 2023 findings of the ninth annual American Family Survey. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News