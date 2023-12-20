Church of Jesus ChristFaithChurch leader dedicates replica cabin at historic California park 175 years after gold discovered‘For me, this is a sacred place,’ said Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority SeventyPublished: Dec 20, 2023, 10:06 a.m. MSTView CommentsShareElder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy who serves as the Church’s North America West Area president, speaks before dedicating a replica historic cabin at Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma, California, on Nov. 4, 2023. | Patrick Twomey By Church News