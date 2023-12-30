Church of Jesus ChristFaithFaith, prayers and prophets: Laying hold upon Book of Mormon promises‘From the Lord’s words, we can understand that prophetic faith and prayers involving scripture, when acted upon, bring power,’ writes the dean of religious education at BYUPublished: Dec 30, 2023, 10:05 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareThe Joseph and Emma Smith Home at the Priesthood Restoration Site in Oakland Township, Pennsylvania, is pictured in August 2018. Joseph Smith translated most of the Book of Mormon here, in the home he shared with his wife, Emma. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News