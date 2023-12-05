Church of Jesus ChristFaithEpisode 165: Aaron Sherinian of Deseret Management Corp. on inviting connection around the world and across faiths‘The Lord loves effort. I know that our Prophet has taught us that. But that effort means also being enthusiastic about the work,’ Sherinian saysPublished: Dec 5, 2023, 7:51 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareAaron Sherinian joins the Church News podcast on Dec. 5, 2023, to talk about inviting connection around the world and across religious faiths during the holiday season. | Screenshot from YouTube By Church News