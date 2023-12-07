Church of Jesus ChristFaithAn Apostle at Parliament: Elder Cook expresses appreciation for Great Britain’s historical lead on religious freedom, human rightsElder Cook speaks at 2 London events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human RightsPublished: Dec 7, 2023, 12:45 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareWith the Elizabeth “Big Ben” Tower in the background, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, leave their meeting at the Palace of Westminster and a discussion of religious freedom, in London, England, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News By Church News