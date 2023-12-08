Church of Jesus ChristFaithTactile tour helps people with disabilities experience the Orem templePeople with disabilities gather to feel the new temple’s many patterns, textures and shapesPublished: Dec 8, 2023, 9:33 p.m. MSTView CommentsShareThe Orem Utah Temple hosts a tactile tour for people with disabilities on Dec. 5, 2023. Among the guests are Lexi Green, in the gray shirt, Jeremy Green, in the button-down shirt, Elder Conner Green, in the red tie, and Sophia Green, in the yellow dress. | Kaitlyn Bancroft, Church News By Church News