Will one-point losses to highly ranked WCC teams define BYU’s basketball season?

I don’t cover BYU men’s basketball on a daily basis anymore, having been moved from helping the Deseret News’ Jeff Call cover that beat to a solo gig on the University of Utah basketball beat just before the 2020-21 season. However, I did cover the program full time for another newspaper from 2008-09 to 2018-19, pretty much ending my run when coach Dave Rose ended his.

So obviously I have kept fairly close tabs on how the Cougars’ season is going, and whether or not they will make postseason play. By that I mean the NCAA Tournament or the NIT. As of now, prospects are not looking good for either.

Of course, Call has chronicled the season at every twist and turn, most recently with this look back at January and look ahead to February.

Barring a sudden and unexpected turn of events, Mark Pope’s fourth season in Provo will be defined by those infuriating one-point losses at home to No. 8 Gonzaga and No. 22 Saint Mary’s, games that got away from the Cougars in the final seconds.

Turn those losses into wins, and BYU is probably in the NIT, and close to the bubble for a Big Dance bid.

Deseret News’ contributor Dave McCann weighed in on the Cougars’ woes with this piece, which questions whether the transfer portal route is the way to go for the Cougars, who are now tied for sixth place in the WCC.

Having watched up close what former Bingham High star and one-time BYU recruit Branden Carlson is doing for the Utes, I have to agree with McCann. There’s something to be said for playing, and developing, local guys who have a deep-seated love for the program and their home state, and will do anything to make it better.

Cougar tales

Of course, I still cover BYU football extensively, as I have since 2008 — Max Hall’s junior season. Monday, I was granted an in-depth interview with BYU director of player personnel Justin Anderson, who has been on the job since last May. Anderson is high on the Cougars’ 2023 roster, which is almost finalized and will be the team that carries BYU into the Big 12. Anderson, who says BYU has a Power Five-level roster, spent six seasons with Bronco Mendenhall at Virginia in a similar role.

I asked Anderson how BYU’s recruiting philosophy, and strategy, has changed knowing it will soon be in a Power Five league.

“I would say it provides more opportunities. I wouldn’t say it has changed,” he said. “You have to have your footprint primarily where you want to recruit. Obviously with us being a church-owned school, we focus on that as well as any other opportunity. But obviously joining a Power Five conference helps, and it does expand some opportunities as well.”

Anderson said Big 12 membership should help BYU win more recruiting battles, but won’t replace building relationships with prospects, which is the lifeblood of recruiting for BYU.

“The players have to feel comfortable with the culture and the things that are provided to them, and the people.”

“I think BYU is an amazing place with amazing people and a lot of amazing resources. It is our job to present that to kids to help them figure out where they fit in that,” he said. “So does (Big 12) change your philosophy? Not really, because the school hasn’t changed, if that makes sense.”

From the archives

Fanalyst

Comments from Deseret News readers:

January was rough. February could also be rough if the Cougs keep playing down to the competition. The Cougs need to come to play against LMU, Santa Clara and San Fran with the same level of intensity and intention that they showed in competing against Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s. If they do that and win a very mediocre 18-19 games heading into the WCC tourney, it is OK. If not, and they end up with a season record that looks more like Utah for the last five years, then there is likely major surgery on the way for this roster in the offseason.

— Cougs4Life

The first few years for Utah in the Pac-12 were pretty tough for my Utah friends, but they knew what it was and were (for the most part) patient. If BYU goes .500 or a little better in its first year, it will be nice. From a scheduling perspective, BYU’s recent independent schedule prepared them better than Utah’s Mountain West schedule prepared them . . . maybe. Who knows? A year from now we’ll have more meaningful data to debate.

— Ghost Writer

