Will BYU be at full strength when it faces ‘the hottest team’ in the WCC?

As if things weren’t tough enough for BYU, which has lost three consecutive games, the Cougars have also been dealing with some personnel issues.

In Saturday’s 57-56 loss to then-No. 22 Saint Mary’s, BYU was without the services of Jaxson Robinson, Atiki Ally Atiki and Noah Waterman, who were suspended for breaking a team rule.

“All of us are works in progress. We need those guys. They’ve been super competitive. They’re fighting to deal with things the best way possible. They’re good to go.” — Mark Pope on the three players who were suspended for last Saturday’s game

While those three will be available Thursday (7 p.m. MST, CBS Sports Network) when the Cougars host Loyola Marymount, starting forward Fousseyni Traore did not participate in Tuesday’s practice due to an injury.

When asked about Traore’s status for Thursday, coach Mark Pope said, “I’m not sure. He got dinged up in practice (Monday). We’ll see how it goes.”

As for Robinson, Ally Atiki and Waterman, Pope said, “All of us are works in progress. We need those guys. They’ve been super competitive. They’re fighting to deal with things the best way possible. They’re good to go.”

Regardless of whether Traore can play or not, BYU is facing an LMU team that defeated the Cougars 64-59 on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.

“They’re playing even better (now),” Pope said of the Lions.

LMU, which sits in third place in the West Coast Conference standings, has won four consecutive games, including a 68-67 upset at then-No. 6 Gonzaga on Jan. 20. The Lions ended the Zags’ 75-game home winning streak.

“Saint Mary’s is the best team in our league right now and LMU is the hottest team in our league,” Pope said.

The Lions are led by guard Cam Shelton, who is averaging 19.3 points, 4.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

“This Shelton is probably the best point guard in the league right now. Looking at his numbers, it’s hard to deny. He handles every defensive action, every ball screen, every cut. He handles it all by himself,” Pope said. “He’s a problem there. Then he’s averaging 20 (points) a game. He’s shooting a ridiculous percentage around the rim. He gets downhill.

“He’s really special. This is a super senior that’s been through it. He’s a veteran guy and he’s playing great basketball. At every position, they are super experienced. But he is stirring this drink in a really masterful way right now.”

BYU guard Dallin Hall will be dueling again with Shelton Thursday.

“Cam’s a really good player. He’s super physical and a really good on-ball defender. Some of the things I learned from the last game is being strong with the ball. He likes to get in guys and try and take the basketball away,” he said. “Also, we don’t want to let him just guard the ball the whole game. We want to make the other guys really guard.

“That’s our goal — to get the ball moving around and get our offense moving so that Cam Shelton, the amazing defender he is, we want to make sure he’s not the only one guarding. We want to make them all guard and wear them all out.”

LMU is ranked No. 19 nationally in 3-pointers per game (9.4) and ranks No. 24 in 3-point defense, allowing opponents to shoot 29.7%.

On top of that, Lions’ forward Keli Leaupepe has given BYU trouble over the years. He scored 15 points in LMU’s win a month ago.

The young Cougars, of course, have been a work-in-progress all season long. They’ve experienced a lot of growing pains, particularly in terms of turnovers, but they’ve also discovered some strengths.

“When we’ve protected the ball, we’ve been able to stay alive in games — a lot due to our defense. This team has been ridiculously special defensively. We’re in the top 30 in the country, analytically,” Pope said. “For us to be that successful with all the frustration that we’re enduring on the other side of the ball, usually that sucks away your defensive will at times, with some exceptions.

“The Bay Area trip was not good for us defensively. But those exceptions notwithstanding, these guys have been super committed to staying hungry on that side of the ball. When we protect the ball, it gives us a much better chance. We’ve shot the ball a little bit better in conference and I still think this team has a huge upside shooting the ball. There’s so many pieces coming together.”

byu/lmu Cougars on the air

Loyola Marymount (16-7, 6-3)

at BYU (14-10, 4-5)

Thursday, 7 p.m. MST

Marriott Center

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: BYU Radio/1160 AM



The Cougars posted a 2-5 record in January, including two gut-wrenching, one-point losses to nationally ranked teams in Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.

Has BYU put the defeat to the Gaels behind it?

“I don’t know. I’m not sure. I hope it doesn’t go totally behind us. This has a purpose for us,” Pope said. “We talked about it before the season. We all knew what we were walking into. We all feel desperate to grow. These guys grew on Saturday, for sure.

“My most frustrating moment so far this season has been (at) San Francisco. We’ve lost other games but that was a game where we didn’t grow. We regressed. I don’t know if they’ve put it behind them. I don’t know if I want them to put it behind them. I wish we could all swallow the emotion of it. We got punched up pretty good. So I hope it fuels us.”