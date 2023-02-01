Facebook Twitter
There’s a bear on Mars ... kind of

A satellite image captured by NASA of a hillside on Mars that looks like the face of a bear.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UArizona

Calling David Bowie — there may be life on Mars after all. Well, the outline of wildlife, to be more specific.

A satellite image taken of the surface of Mars went viral for looking like the outline of a bear’s face.

How was the Mars bear image captured?

The image of the bear face was captured on Dec. 12, using the the University of Arizona’s High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, according to Space.com.

What is the bear-shaped crater?

So what made this image look like a bear? According to UA’s HiRISE camera blog, the facial features are comprised of craters and fractures on the planet’s surface.

“There’s a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure (the nose), two craters (the eyes), and a circular fracture pattern (the head). The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?” reads the statement.

The bear’s head stretches around 2,000 meters across, nearly 1.25 miles, CBS News reported.

