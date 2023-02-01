Rare green comet will pass by earth Wednesday. Here’s how to see it

For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet will pass by earth.

The comet was only discovered recently on March 2, 2022 at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California. Apparently, the comet has a wide orbit that “takes it from the outer reaches of the Solar System in toward the Sun over thousands of years,” according to The Planetary Society.

How can you see the rare green comet?

It will be most visible on Feb. 1 but in case you miss it, it will likely be visible for the next few weeks. The best place to look in the sky will be “south of the Big Dipper, near the constellation Camelopardalis. If you can find the North Star, you can then trace directly south of that,” Bryce Bolin, one of the astronomers who discovered the comet, told The Washington Post.

“The brightness of comets is notoriously unpredictable, but by then C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could become only just visible to the eye in dark night skies,” NASA wrote on its blog.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will travel to be nearly 26 million miles from earth, “which is equivalent to about 28% of the distance between Earth and the sun,” Space.com reported.

To people viewing the comet without a telescope, it will likely look like green smudge in the sky, but a telescope will vastly enhance the viewing.

“I’m telling you - binoculars, dark site - you’ll see something. Bring friends and you all will see something of a lifetime,” Retired astrophotographer Dan Bartlett told BBC.

