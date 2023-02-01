3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s win over the Toronto Raptors

The Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors, 131-128, on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 27-26 on the season.

Once again the Jazz played a close game in the final minutes, but thanks to a terrific fourth quarter from Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley, Utah was able to hang on and come away with the win.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s latest victory:

