3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s win over the Toronto Raptors

The Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors, 131-128, on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 27-26 on the season.
Once again the Jazz played a close game in the final minutes, but thanks to a terrific fourth quarter from Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley, Utah was able to hang on and come away with the win.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s latest victory:
- Fred VanVleet had an incredibly efficient game and continued to make timely buckets through the fourth quarter, which forced the Jazz to dig in and fight to the very end. He finished with a game-high 34 points to go with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.
- Walker Kessler was on a triple-double watch early on, racking up six blocks in the first half and continued to alter shots and make an impact throughout the game. After being announced on Tuesday as a Rising Stars Challenge participant, Kessler did not slow down, finishing the night with 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks, one assist and one steal.
- Markkanen and Conley combined for 12 points in fourth quarter, but were more importantly just smart with their plays and decisions. Though there were some tense moments and situations that could have turned a tad chaotic, Markkanen and Conley both maintained the pace and tenor of the game so that the Jazz never got too sped up or out of control. Instead, the Jazz seemed like they had cool heads and were confident down the stretch.