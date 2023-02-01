Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s win over the Toronto Raptors

The Jazz beat the Raptors 131-128, improving to 27-26 on the season.

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
merlin_2961177.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) pushes hard up court with the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) defends as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors, 131-128, on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena, improving to 27-26 on the season.

Once again the Jazz played a close game in the final minutes, but thanks to a terrific fourth quarter from Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley, Utah was able to hang on and come away with the win.

merlin_2961189.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) passes around Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 10
merlin_2961191.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 10
merlin_2961183.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes under the hoop for a shot with Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko (35) defending as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 10
merlin_2961197.jpg

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) beats Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) to the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 10
merlin_2961195.jpg

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) takes the ball away from Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 10
merlin_2961193.jpg

Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young (21) gets away with foul on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 10
merlin_2961187.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) blocks a shot by Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 10
merlin_2961185.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) lays up a shot as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 10
merlin_2961181.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks the ball as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 10
merlin_2961179.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts as he tries to draw a foul on Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (22) as the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 10
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s latest victory:

  • Fred VanVleet had an incredibly efficient game and continued to make timely buckets through the fourth quarter, which forced the Jazz to dig in and fight to the very end. He finished with a game-high 34 points to go with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.
  • Walker Kessler was on a triple-double watch early on, racking up six blocks in the first half and continued to alter shots and make an impact throughout the game. After being announced on Tuesday as a Rising Stars Challenge participant, Kessler did not slow down, finishing the night with 17 points, 14 rebounds, seven blocks, one assist and one steal.
  • Markkanen and Conley combined for 12 points in fourth quarter, but were more importantly just smart with their plays and decisions. Though there were some tense moments and situations that could have turned a tad chaotic, Markkanen and Conley both maintained the pace and tenor of the game so that the Jazz never got too sped up or out of control. Instead, the Jazz seemed like they had cool heads and were confident down the stretch.
