High school swimming: 3A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries

St. Joseph senior Will Jones stole the show during the preliminary round of the 3A state swim meet at BYU on Friday.

Jones set new 3A records in both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke on Friday, with a chance to lower his times even further during Saturday’s finals which begin at 9:45 a.m.

In his first race, Jones posted a time of 1:51.09 in the 200 IM, besting the old 3A record of 1:52.11 which was set way back in 1979 by Timpview’s David Lundberg.

In his second race, the 100 backstroke, he posted a time of 51.32 for the new record.

Judge Memorial’s boys and girls teams are the defending state champs heading into Saturday’s finals. Judge boys won the Region 15 championship two weeks ago and will be the favorite on Saturday to claim a third straight state title.

Last year Judge’s girls ended Carbon’s three-year reign as 3A state champs, but they face tough competition in their bid to repeat. Juan Diego beat Judge for the Region 15 title a couple weeks ago and will be in the hunt as well.

Here’s a list of the top eight qualifiers for Saturday’s finals in each event.

3A girls state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Juan Diego, 1:56.30 Judge Memorial, 2:00.15 Emery, 2:03.08 Ogden, 2:03.92 Millard, 2:04.61 Canyon View, 2:05.45 Morgan, 2:07.83 Rowland Hall, 2:09.41

200 freestyle



Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:58.20 Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 2:05.36 Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 2:10.23 Lyla Sylvia, Juan Diego, 2:11.24 Sienna Scholes, Union, 2:13.00 Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 2:13.94 Ellie Hanson, Carbon, 2:15.51 Montana Gough, South Sevier, 2:16.08

200 individual medley



Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 2:13.43 Grace Holman, Juab, 2:20.44 Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 2:31.37 Soleil Grimshaw, Canyon View, 2:32.99 Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 2:35.09 Riley Gough, South Sevier, 2:40.02 Kadee Dow, Grantsville, 2:41.06 Thaia Tsandes, Juan Diego, 2:42.37

50 freestyle



Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 25.87 Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 25.91 Avah Kling, Richfield, 26.17 Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 26.43 Stella Hunter, Ogden, 26.44 Megan Graham, Ben Lomond, 27.03 Lizzy Despain, Millard, 27.03 JayDee Schena, Beaver, 27.04

100 butterfly



Nehi Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:01.92 Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:01.93 Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 1:03.44 Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 1:03.77 Montana Gough, South Sevier, 1:40.57 Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:05.43 Lyla Sylvia Juan Diego, 1:05.97 Riley Gough, South Sevier, 1:07.02

100 freestyle



Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 57.25 Avah Kling, Richfield, 57.81 Allison Henneuse, South Summit, 58.56 Stella Hunter, Ogden, 58.65 Alyssa Chamberlain, Carbon, 59.31 Lanee Farr, Judge Memorial, 1:00.55 Sydney Carter, Emery, 1:00.87 Mia Crompton, Carbon, 1:00.98

500 freestyle



Nehir Donmez, Layton Christian, 5:36.69 Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial, 5:38.00 Melody Lake, Emery, 6:00.25 Sienna Scholes, Union, 6:01.26 Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 6:06.74 Mary Armantrout, Grantsville, 6:07.38 Cyan Schatz, Ogden, 6:08.57 Evie Halk, Carbon, 6:13.65

200 freestyle relay



Carbon, 1:50.33 Ogden, 1:50.60 Richfield, 1:53.22 Union, 1:53.50 Grand, 1:54.16 Judge Memorial, 1:54.27 Morgan, 1:54.68 Juan Diego, 1:56.09

100 backstroke



Isabella Hategan, Juan Diego, 1:30.78 Sarah Puertas, Maeser Prep, 1:06.35 Tessa Bartlett, Rowland Hall, 1:07.18 Grace Gordon, Morgan, 1:07.58 Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:07.62 Annicka Lovell, Canyon View, 1:07.88 Aubrey Guymon, Emery, 1:08.04 Sophie DuPont, Judge Memorial, 1:08.47

100 breaststroke



Audrey Weller, Juan Diego, 1:06.98 Pinar Donmez, Layton Christian, 1:07.57 Grace Holman, Juab, 1:09.43 Amelia Conner, Judge Memorial, 1:12.08 Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:15.20 Emma Listgarten, Wasatch Academy, 1:17.32 Kadi Dearden, Millard, 1:17.68 Brielle Sill, Morgan, 1:17.79

400 freestyle relay



Juan Diego, 3:57.71 Judge Memorial, 4:04.61 Emery, 4:06.59 Carbon, 4:09.16 Union, 4:12.54 Grand, 4:14.59 Richfield, 4:14.68 Millard, 4:16.71

3A boys state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Judge Memorial, 1:39.46 Canyon View, 1:44.73 Ogden, 1:45.80 St. Joseph, 1:46.27 Juan Diego, 1:48.07 Grand, 1:48.09 Union, 1:48.56 Richfield, 1:51.52

200 freestyle



Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 1:47.33 Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 1:48.43 Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 1:51.11 Boston Bennett, Union, 1:52.64 Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 1:56.60 Cameron Goss, Union, 1:57.06 Ethan Bishop, Millard, 1:57.73 Brooks Mortensen, Ogden, 1:58.10

200 individual medley



Will Jones, St. Joseph, 1:51.09 Nick Hren, Grand, 2:10.75 Benji Child, Judge Memorial, 2:11.15 Rhys Runnels, Judge Memorial, 2:11.80 Dalton Rivkind, Ogden, 2:13.98 Stetson Batty, Union, 2:16.26 Sam Despain, Canyon View, 2:16.97 Joseph Shami, Juan Diego, 2:17.46

50 freestyle



Grant Kling, Richfield, 22.15 James Keddington, South Summit, 22.69 Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 22.73 Joshua Andersen, North Sanpete, 23.26 Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 23.42 Liam Boyle, Rowland Hall, 23.46 Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 23.52 Zachary Meehan, Juan Diego, 23.59

100 butterfly



Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 53.45 Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 55.06 Benji Child, Judge Memorial, 55.95 James Keddington, South Summit, 56.12 Sam Despain, Canyon View, 57.69 Rhys Runnels, Judge Memorial, 58.09 Cameron Goss, Union, 58.27 Joseph Shami, Juan Diego, 58.52

100 freestyle



Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 48.42 Grant Kling, Richfield, 49.40 Kurt Morgan, Canyon View, 49.54 Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 50.31 Boston Bennett, Union, 50.41 Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 51.41 Joshua Andersen, North Sanpete, 52.39 Liam Boyle, Rowland Hall, 52.51

500 freestyle



Ethan Cannon, Canyon View, 5:17.30 Jacob Grimshaw, Canyon View, 5:19.38 Levi Galaviz, Judge Memorial, 5:19.63 Ethan Bishop, Millard, 5:20.10 Gabe Ibanez, Carbon, 5:27.31 Nick Bittmenn, Canyon View, 5:27.89 Jack Talboys, Judge Memorial, 5:28.08 Jack Bulf, Juan Diego, 5:31.06

200 freestyle relay



Judge Memorial, 1:34.75 Ogden, 1:35.89 Juan Diego, 1:36.09 Carbon, 1:36.51 Rowland Hall, 1:36.64 South Summit, 1:37.69 Emery, 1:38.42 Canyon View, 1:40.44

100 backstroke



Will Jones, St. Joseph, 59.75 Benji Gillespie, Judge Memorial, 53.62 Nathan Belnap, Ogden, 56.04 Matt Eagar, Judge Memorial, 56.85 Tagert Farnsworth, Grand, 58.86 Brooks Mortensen, Ogden, 59.34 Tyler Lehman, Rowland Hall, 59.91 Joe Anderson, Canyon View, 1:00.99

100 breaststroke



Nico Morton, Judge Memorial, 57.65 Charlie Gleason, Juan Diego, 1:03.69 Hayden Hansen, South Sevier, 1:04.08 Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 1:04.50 Sam Cowan, Judge Memorial, 1:05.94 Nick Hren, Grand, 1:07.02 Stetson Batty, Union, 1:07.29 Kade Larsen, Emery, 1:07.94

400 freestyle relay

