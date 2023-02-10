High school girls basketball: Friday’s highlights include big Region 7 wins for Cedar Valley and Stansbury

The Titans and the Phoenix quite literally went toe-to-toe for a full 32 minutes, needing overtime to eventually determine a winner. In extra time, it was Syracuse that hopped into the driver’s seat, outscoring Farmington 14-5 in the overtime period to secure a hard-earned, 59-50 Region 1 victory.

In the end, it simply came down to — as most basketball games do — getting stops and hitting shots. Also boosting Syracuse’s case was its 90% shooting clip at the free throw line, including a 6-for-6 output from the charity stripe in overtime.

Syracuse’s Maylee Anderson led all scorers with 18 points, including four 3-pointers — one of which put the Titans up seven points in overtime, effectively putting the game away. Avery Sanders and Cami King also chippedi n 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Titans. Syracuse, the No. 10-ranked team in the 6A RPI, improved to 13-7 on the season, while Farmington fell to 9-10.

“I was extremely proud of the way our team battled tonight. It was a very fun game to coach. I felt that both teams played tough and wanted it. I told my girls that we could not have a letdown after the fourth quarter. I felt that we came out with great energy in overtime and made big-time plays and big-time shots down the stretch,” Syracuse coach Braden Hamblin said.

The biggest upset of the night was delivered by the Aviators, who entered the night as the 25th-ranked team in the 5A RPI. Cedar Valley rallied in the second half, overcoming a seven-point halftime deficit to make it a close game down the stretch.

Hadley Whiting hit a clutch foul shot to send the game to overtime and the Aviators seized a 60-56 victory over the Lions following the extra minutes. Cedar Valley came in clutch at the foul line, shooting 20-for-29 from the charity stripe in a game that was physical and intense from the opening tipoff.

Payson’s Emma Sorensen delivered the game’s top performance, as she notched a game-high 27 points, but the Aviators received impressive offensive production from freshman Adysen Wilde (17 points) and sophomore Gabby Hudson (12 points).

Cedar Valley has made a habit of being in close games as of late, with a 224-224 aggregate score across its last four games. The Aviators’ upset of the fourth-ranked Lions will undoubtedly give it a momentum boost as they head into their final two games of the regular season.

“Our team played very aggressively and kept fighting all night. Our belief in each other is what pulled us through. I love this team and the effort they give everyday in practice,” Cedar Valley coach Tony Ingle said.

The Stallions went on the road and picked up one of their best results of the season Friday night. Thanks to a 21-point second quarter, which led to a nine-point halftime lead, Stansbury secured a 44-42 victory over Region 7 foe Uintah, which beat the Stallions by 11 on their home floor about a month prior.

Stansbury was propelled by a balanced scoring attack which saw Reagan Richins, Anika Knudsen and Brooke Jensen each notch 10 points apiece. The Stallions used 14 made free throws, many of which came down the final stretch, to overcome second half foul issues and see out a solid result — which saw them move into a tie with Uintah for third place in Region 7.

“We overcame some 2nd half adversity to beat a good team in a tough environment,” Stansubry coach Alex Huxford said.

Coming into its matchup with South Sevier on Friday, Parowan had yet to lose during the month of February, piecing together what was a three-game winning streak.

The Parowan Rams extended that streak to four games with a 51-50 defeat of the South Sevier Rams, but it certainly didn’t come easily. Trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter, Parowan posted its highest-scoring quarter of the night (16) to eke out a narrow Region 19 victory.

Bella Robinson and Katlynn Matheson propelled the Parown offense, scoring 15 points apiece, while Bella Johnson pitched in 12 points of her own. South Sevier’s Kinley Jenson finished with a game-high 17 points. The narrow victory improved Parowan — which was below .500 heading into February — to 12-9 on the season.

The strong finish to the season will certainly give the Rams a boost in the 2A RPI, which will be revealed Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

“South Sevier is a tough team and is a tough place to win, but our girls fought through adversity. We’re on a good win streak going into the state tournament,” Parowan coach Brandon Johnson said.

