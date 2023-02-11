The 2022 NBA trade deadline had more than its fair share of fireworks.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leaving the Brooklyn Nets for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively were the main ones, though the Utah Jazz’s three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves deserves mention.

In addition to the one that involved the Jazz, there were others that included former Jazz players.

With so much movement it can be hard to keep track of where old Jazz players currently play in NBA, but we’ve got you covered.

Here are the teams to watch if you want to see your favorite former Jazz players who now play in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green makes a shot against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux, Associated Press

Jeff Green — One of the shortest-lived members of the Utah Jazz, Green played in Utah for only 30 games during the 2019-20 season. He was part of a group of free agents added that were supposed to be major boosts for the Jazz, but it didn’t turn out that way.

Green plays for the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets and he legitimately plays, averaging just under 19 minutes per game. Not a game changer or anything, but the odds are good that he will be playing into the summer.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) drives against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Randall Benton, Associated Press

Trey Lyles — A Jazz lottery pick forward ... for Jazz fans that is about all the positive that can be said about Lyles, who is infamous for his questioning the value of Quin Snyder’s alleged three-hour practices.

Lyles has carved out a decent NBA career and currently plays just under 16 minutes a game for the surprisingly good Kings. He will never be beloved in Utah, though.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Rudy Gobert — Gobert will go down as one of the best Jazz players in history, right alongside Karl Malone and John Stockton. Gobert spent nine years with the Jazz, won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and was the face of the franchise.

Mike Conley — Conley didn’t have a long stay in Utah, 3 1 ⁄ 2 years in total, but he was a part of some of the most successful Jazz teams in recent history, at least in the regular season. He never quite proved the acquisition that put the Jazz over the top, but remains one of the most significant players ever acquired by Utah.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker — A young prospect acquired by the Jazz at last year's trade deadline, Alexander-Walker didn't make much of an impact in Utah, spending just a year on the team.

Obviously, the Timberwolves were active at the trade deadline. Time will tell if Conley replacing D’Angelo Russell will be of benefit to Minnesota, but at the moment the T-Wolves are a Western Conference playoff team.

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley defends against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game Feb. 1, 2023, in Salt Lake City. The Los Angeles Lakers got Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz as part of a three-team trade. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Malik Beasley — Part of the return for Rudy Gobert last summer, Beasley didn’t play for Utah long, but was a positive influence in the Jazz’s hot start to this season. His 3-point shooting in particular endeared him to the Jazz faithful.

Jarred Vanderbilt — A hustle/energy guy, Vanderbilt was also acquired in the Gobert trade and started this season especially well, before cooling off a bit. Still, he was the kind of blue collar worker that Jazz fans tend to love.

Both Beasley and Vanderbilt were traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline and neither was in Utah long enough to make a real impact. Still, they were part of a fun, upstart team that proved prognostications wrong for at least a couple of months.

