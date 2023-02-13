This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The biggest NBA trade deadline move was the deal that sent Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. Not only did it have a significant impact on the NBA and the overall power balance of the league, but it also directly impacts the Utah Jazz.

The obvious way in which this matters is that it brings Durant back to the Western Conference, much to the chagrin of the other title-contending teams like the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, who are among the leaders in the West standings.

It’s also not welcome news to the teams in the West who made deadline deals in hopes of boosting their chances in the West (Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans, Timberwolves). Since the Jazz aren’t in a title hunt this season, they’re a little removed from that stress, but it’s certainly going to be something that impacts future moves for every team.

The less obvious way this impacts the Jazz involves a 2023 first-round draft pick — specifically the one the Jazz received from Brooklyn in the deal that sent Royce O’Neale to the Nets. That pick is to be the least favorable of Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia’s 2023 first-round selections. The worse the record, the higher the pick and the Jazz will be getting the lowest pick from those three teams.

Since Houston is at the bottom of the West, there’s no chance the Jazz will be getting Houston’s pick. But now it seems that the Nets are destined to plummet in the standings compared to the 76ers, who are currently third in the Eastern Conference. So, Jazz fans can expect that the Jazz will be getting the Sixers’ first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

If Jazz fans are going to be watching the standings and other teams around the league, it’s probably time to start rooting for the Sixers and Timberwolves to nosedive in the standings.

That makes things even harder for sentimental Jazz fans. The Timberwolves are hoping to get better, which is why they traded for Mike Conley, who rejoins Rudy Gobert. But the Jazz own the T-Wolves’ 2023 first-round pick, so success for Gobert and Conley means a lower pick for the Jazz.

Some other wrinkles in the future asset pool that Jazz fans might be interested in is how many first-round picks were exchanged by Western Conference teams. If there are future first-round picks that have been sent to the Eastern Conference, that means that the Jazz become even more asset-rich in the West (they have 15 first-round picks over the next seven years) and that fewer Western teams will have a chance at the top incoming talent.

So, along those lines, the Suns gave up five future first-rounders in order to land Durant, the Spurs got the Raptors’ 2024 first-round pick in the Jakob Poeltl deal, the Portland Trail Blazers received a lottery-protected 2023 pick from the Knicks and the Mavericks sent their 2029 pick to the Nets in order to get Kyrie Irving.

On Feb. 11, 2011, after 30 years with the Utah Jazz, 23 years as the team’s head coach, Jerry Sloan retired midseason with 1,127 career wins with the team. Sloan reasoned he “ran out of gas” but disputes with ownership over the course of the franchise presumably played a role in Sloan’s sudden departure.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 points that stood for 38 years. James now has 38,390 points and counting.

