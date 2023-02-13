Washing machines, fridges may get less expensive, more eco-friendly

Your next refrigerator or washing machine could be considerably cheaper to operate — and more friendly for the environment, too.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday proposed strict energy standards for washing machines and refrigerators. Those rules, which would go into effect in 2027, aim to reduce emissions, while saving money for appliance owners.

Per The Washington Post, “The Energy Department said the changes to regulations, which have not been updated in over a decade, would save Americans about $3.5 billion a year on energy and water bills while reducing emissions of harmful greenhouse gases. Homeowners would save an average of $295 over the 14-year life of a new clothes washer and $130 over the life of a new refrigerator.”

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm noted in the department’s release that “over the 40 years, at the direction of Congress, DOE has worked to promote innovation, improve consumers’ options and raise efficiency standards for household appliances without sacrificing the reliability and performance that Americans have come to expect.”

The impact of household appliances on the environment is substantial. Time reported, “Residential energy use accounts for about 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., according to a 2020 study published in PNAS. The same study suggested that retrofitting energy systems would be a key part of meeting carbon emissions reduction goals. Products covered by the DOE’s regulations — like washers, dryers, refrigerators, and dishwashers — currently account for 5% of annual residential energy use.”

The companies that produce those appliances, though, will have to invest — the Energy Department says it will cost about $2 billion in the next few years to redesign the appliances to meet the proposed standards.

History of innovation, rules

Raising the expectations for efficiency and lower operating costs is not new. The Department of Energy said that its rulemaking has “substantially increased the energy efficiency of refrigerators and clothes washers while allowing the manufacturer flexibility” to redesign and improve products.

The release noted that new refrigerators use 75% less energy than those made in 1973, even though they have about 20% more room for food items and include other features that previous versions didn’t have. The department said 15 million fridges are sold each year in the U.S.

In the last 40 years, DOE said it raised the efficiency standard for fridges three times. And it noted that clothes washers use 70% less energy than in 1990 and offer 50% more tub capacity.

“The new proposed rules will continue this trajectory of innovation and savings,” the department said, estimating that households using new fridges and washers will save about $425 on their power bills over the average life of the appliance. And it predicts over the next three decades the rules will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 233 million metric tons — “an amount roughly equivalent to the combined annual emissions of 29 million homes.”

“If approved, the new regulations would be a landmark for appliances that were caught up in President Donald Trump’s efforts to freeze or roll back energy-efficiency standards,” The Washington Post reported. “At that time, the Natural Resources Defense Council — along with consumer and low-income advocates, and a number of states — sued the Energy Department because it did not take action on 25 standards.”

Tips to save with appliances you have

The Sun this week posted a guide to using appliances more efficiently and avoiding user mistakes that increase the cost of operation by a significant amount.

It also notes that operating your appliances until they drop may actually cost you more, since older models often use more energy.

Among The Sun’s money-saving tips:

