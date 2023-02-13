Secret sauce of the Super Bowl? Friends and family

There is a profound sadness when the clock hits 00:00 on a football season. The schedule, especially in the NFL, is long but the end seems to arrive too quickly. And then what? The long wait until it returns.

College football and the NFL have worked hard to dot the calendar with signing day, spring practice, the NFL scouting combine, NFL draft and minicamps, but nothing fills the void of competition. The United States Football League, Indoor Football League and XFL try their best, but nothing comes close to the late August/early September return of the game we love the most.

Tradition, loyalty and the time of year have culminated to take a game CBS once spent $28.2 million for two years of NFL broadcast rights in 1963 and 1964 to the 11-year, $110-billion-dollar television package it now shares with Fox, NBC, ESPN/ABC and Amazon.

We have already seen what viewership, and big money, has done to reshape college football. BYU, Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati join the Big 12 on July 1. Twelve months later, USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten, while Texas and Oklahoma move to the SEC.

The fate of the Pac-12 may very well hinge on a television package the league is scrambling to pull together.

The driving force behind all of this is our love for football — a game that leaves grown men walking with a limp and thousands of mothers secretly grateful their children chose to play lacrosse or soccer instead.

I witnessed firsthand the high price athletes pay to play the game during visits with Hall of Famers Jim McMahon, Dan Deardorff and Dick Butkus. The latter two, who I interviewed years after their careers had ended, could barely stand up and walk with their wounded knees, hips and backs.

McMahon, a Super Bowl champion with the Bears in 1985, is continually haunted by the aftermath stemming from the concussions he suffered during his 15-year NFL career.

Despite the ailments, if given the chance for a do-over, all three said they wouldn’t hesitate to take the field again. Even with as many hits as former BYU quarterback and San Francisco Super Bowl champion Steve Young was rocked by over the years, his eyes still glisten when talking about if he would like to play again.

During last month’s clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, the world watched as Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin required livesaving CPR after taking a hit. The game was rightfully postponed, but his teammates were back on the field the following week in front of a full house and on national television.

The danger, speed, personalities and competition are all attention grabbers, but what truly makes football special, the secret sauce, is the people we are with when we are watching the games.

The Dallas Cowboys have become to Thanksgiving what chicken farmers can only dream of. They were grafted in. Growing up, the traditional holiday at the McCanns included dinner, football on the side yard and the Cowboys on television. I don’t remember the scores and the games have come and gone, but the McCanns are still getting together.

Relationships are the glue that link football with our lives. They are also what we are left with when the season comes to an end. Sunday dinners without football are often filled with discussions about when football comes back, including recruiting, coaching changes and scheduling.

Life has taught me that the Super Bowl is only super because of its emotional attachment to longer lasting things — like friends and family.

I was on the field reporting for KSL-TV when Super Bowl 18 concluded in Minneapolis. The battle was intense with Philadelphia denying New England’s Tom Brady of another championship ring. I even interviewed Zach Ertz, who caught the winning touchdown for the Eagles. But once the teams left the field, and the cleanup crew started their work, I felt a hollowness that surprised me.

Everything leading up to the Super Bowl, including the offseason, preseason, regular season and playoffs set up this game as the greatest spectacle in American sports — and then, when the clock struck 00:00, it was over, and except for the winning team, the outcome really didn’t matter. In fact, the talk on the field quickly turned to next season and which teams had the best chance of winning in 2019.

It was a big game for sure, but it wasn’t super to me because I was at the game and my family was gathered at home celebrating togetherness — the same togetherness we enjoyed last night when the Chiefs and Eagles battled over the trophy. Yes, football is big, but watching it surrounded by those you love is what makes and keeps the game Super.

So, the long drought begins. Like many of you, not including my wife, the McCanns will try and fill the competitive void with the NFL combine later this month, where BYU stars Jaren Hall, Puka Nacua and Blake Freeland will be participating. The Cougars kick off spring practice on March 6 with the spring scrimmage and alumni game on March 31. The NFL draft follows in April with Stadium of Fire on July 1 — the same day BYU officially joins the Big 12.

After that, we’ll rely on the Chicago Cubs to get us to fall camp. It’s a long process culminating with BYU retaking the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 2 against Sam Houston — with a fresh 15:00 on the clock.

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is the studio host for “BYU Sports Nation Game Day,” “The Post Game Show,” “After Further Review,” and play-by-play announcer for BYUtv. He is also co-host of “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com.