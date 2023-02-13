Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 123-117 win over the Indiana Pacers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) is fouled by Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 123-117 on Monday night, improving to 29-30 on the season and 2-1 on this four-game road trip.

The final game of the road trip, and final game for the Jazz before the All-Star break, is on Wednesday when the Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies. 

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory Monday:

  • Jordan Clarkson had a little bit of a slow start but heated up in the second half, going 4-of-4 from 3-point land in the third quarter and scoring 22 of his 29 points in the second half.
  • At one point midway through the fourth quarter, the Jazz looked like they were pulling away from the Pacers with some ease, but then Tyrese Haliburton started to take over, forcing the Jazz to fight down to the last possession. Haliburton scored 12 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and created a little bit of a shootout with Clarkson.
  • The Pacers best shooter, Buddy Hield, who was shooting 42.8% from distance coming into Monday’s game, was held to just 2-of-11 (18.2%) from beyond the arc. Though Aaron Nesmith had a good shooting night, hitting 4-of-5 from 3, the rest of the Pacers struggled to find a rhythm.

