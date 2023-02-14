First voicemail? How this WWII soldier sent love to his wife during war

While training at an army base camp in Mississippi, Oscar Spaly recorded a love letter to his wife, Lois, roughly 70 years ago.

During World War II, Pepsi-Cola created centers around the country for veterans to shave, shower, relax and record messages to send to people they love and missed at home.

In an article by Fox News, Spaly’s son Doug said he looked for a company to digitize his dad’s sweet message so that he could hear his voice from 70 years ago. Its likely one of the first — if not the first — voicemails.

The message says:

“How do you like this record? It beats letter writing any day,” the elder Spaly said. “So for the moment, your loving husband says, ‘Bless you, love.’”

He shared his experience at Camp Shelby, saying, “The country here is beautiful. And the air here is a tonic for my body.”

The recording continues, “Just wait until you see me. The boys I’m here with are tops. Real Americans from all over this God’s country. With them around me all the time, it’s a wonder I get homesick at all,” he said. “The truth is, it keeps my thoughts from going back home.”

Then Oscar Spaly added, “Remember sweetheart, keep your chin up — keep writing. Let me know about everybody and especially about you. What you’re doing, what you’re thinking.”

Oscar Spaly’s two sons expressed how special the vinyl is to them as a memory of their young father and how it is a piece of WWII history they get to share with others.

Priceless Photo Preservation, the company that digitized the vinyl, posted on its website: “We consider it a privilege to have worked on such an important historical artifact from World War II and help the family preserve such a valuable part of its history.”

