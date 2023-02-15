Could Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory be a boon for BYU?

BYU basketball is experiencing its worst league finish in 18 years heading into the final weeks of West Coast Conference play. Mark Pope’s team is an enigma. They can play almost even with the best in the league, yet lose to the worst league teams in stunning fashion. The road has not been kind to the Cougars, yet the young team plays hard, rebounds with the best and can play tough defense. This is the state of affairs heading into a final home game with Santa Clara on Thursday in the Marriott Center.

Question of the week: With BYU alum Andy Reid’s Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, can Kalani Sitake take advantage? If so, in what ways could he exploit it?

Jay Drew: I think BYU and Kalani Sitake have already done a nice job taking advantage of the program’s connection to Reid, and I expect that to be ramped up even more now that the BYU alum has won his second Super Bowl. Reid has attended at least two of BYU’s football media days in June. That practice won’t continue, as BYU will now be a part of the Big 12’s media days.

However, I’m sure Sitake and BYU’s other coaches will use Reid in their recruiting efforts, where I think the biggest impact can be made. That should especially be true in the Big 12 footprint, which BYU needs to move into more now than ever — Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa, if possible.

Dick Harmon: I find it interesting that BYU has heavily invested in the relationship with Reid over the years. His loyalty, interest, and commitment to BYU football has been one continuous effort through the decades. Most recently both Tom Holmoe and Sitake have reached out to Reid for a myriad of reasons. I’m told Reid has met privately with Sitake many times in the past few years in some brainstorming and idea sessions, Sitake tapping into his coaching knowledge and experiences.

I also find Reid’s connections in the Midwest (Kansas City) paying dividends for BYU football recruiting in months to come as the Cougars move to the Big 12. Reid has always held interest in giving BYU football players a look in the NFL, be it with Reno Mahe and Chad Lewis and Danny Sorensen. Reid has maintained close relationships with his teammates, Patti Edwards and former Cougars stars Ty Detmer, Steve Young and many others.

Mark Pope watched his team lose to the last place team in the WCC (Pepperdine) and take Gonzaga to the wire in Spokane last week in a heartbreaking setback on the road.

BYU’s women downed LMU in a scrappy game.

Men’s volleyball defeated No. 14 Santa Clara twice.

Three baseball players have received preseason honors.

The Cougs will probably have more losses in the next few years in the Big 12. But they could actually improve over their WCC record. Why? because they may be able to attract better players.



Example: Jabari Parker. He made a recruiting trip to BYU but never seriously considered playing for BYU; instead, he wanted the Big Time at Duke. There have probably been others as well.



There is nothing wrong with this team that a couple of players with NBA talent could not fix.

— UncleArti

I don’t think anyone had any great expectations for this team when the season began. No height in the middle, young players and transfers playing together for the first time. Just one of those rebuilding years. Actually, I’ve enjoyed watching the Cougs this year. They’ve won some games they shouldn’t have won on paper (Creighton, Utah, others?) and come close to beating top 20 teams. As they grow together and get better, they’ll learn how to finish games with wins. Recruiting in the Big 12 will bring in some players who would not consider BYU as a G5. Looking forward to good things in the future.

— Ray E

Feb. 15-18 | TBA | Swimming and diving | MPSF Championship | @St. George

Feb. 16 | 6 p.m. | Softball | ASU | @Tempe, Arizona

Feb. 16 | 7 p.m. | Women’s baskeball | | vs. Santa Clara | @Santa Clara, California

Feb. 16 | 7 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Santa Clara | @Provo

Feb. 17 | Noon | Softball | vs. Portland State | @Tempe, Arizona

Feb. 17 | 2:30 p.m. | Softball | vs. Oregon State | @Tempe, Arizona

Feb. 18 | 11 a.m. | Softball | vs. Illinois State | @Tempe, Arizona

Feb. 18 | 8 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. St. Mary’s | @Moraga, California

Feb. 18 | 3 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. San Francisco | @San Francisco

Feb. 18 | 1 p.m. | Baseball | @Louisiana Tech

Feb. 18 | 1:30 p.m. | Softball | vs. DePaul | @Tempe, Arizona

