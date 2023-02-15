Selena Gomez is working on new music which is ‘powerful, strong, very pop’

Selena Gomez may have taken a break from music but now she’s back. The “Only Murders in the Building” star said she’s working on a fourth studio album.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on Wednesday, the singer revealed that she is giving her fans what they really want.

“If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” she said.

Meanwhile, the happier melodies are grounded in the reality that she is experiencing.

“The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” she said, adding: “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop.”

As for the theme, it’s “freedom,” “freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness,” Gomez said.

The actress had previously hinted that she may retire from making music. Later, she clarified that retirement is out of the question.

“The idea of retirement for me isn’t that I would leave forever, it is that I do see myself taking a significant break from music. Not personally — I think I’ll always be creating and doing music and hopefully maybe even do some side projects with people,” she told USA Today last year.

She’s produced three studio albums: “Star Dance” (2013), “Revival” (2015), and “Rare” (2020), subsequently launching her makeup brand Rare Beauty the same year.

Her most recent Spanish EP, “Revelacíon,” earned a Grammy nomination in 2022 for best Latin pop album. Last year, she was nominated for another Grammy for her feature on Coldplay’s album “Music of the Spheres.”