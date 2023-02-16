Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

The Utah Jazz are reportedly making an interesting roster move

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE The Utah Jazz are reportedly making an interesting roster move
LA Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) and Utah Jazz guard Leandro Bolmaro (10) battle for the ball as the lJazz and Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Utah won 125-112.

LA Clippers forward Moussa Diabate (25) and Utah Jazz guard Leandro Bolmaro (10) battle for the ball as the lJazz and Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Utah won 125-112.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz are reportedly waiving a player they received from the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer in exchange for Rudy Gobert.

On Thursday afternoon, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Jazz are waiving seldom-used guard Leandro Bolmaro, who came to Utah from Minnesota alongside Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Bolmaro, a 6-foot-6, 200-pound 22-year-old from Argentina, was the 23rd pick of the 2020 NBA draft by the New York Knicks (incidentally, the pick originally belonged to the Jazz), but he was quickly traded to the Timberwolves.

He appeared in just 35 games for Minnesota as a rookie, spending much more time with the NBA G League’s Iowa Wolves, before being included in the Gobert trade.

It was a similar story this season with the Jazz, as Bolmaro appeared in just 14 contests. He averaged 1.1 points and 1 rebound in 4.9 minutes per appearance.

Related

The move is interesting given that Utah didn’t need to make it because of any sort of roster crunch like it had before the season when it waived the likes of Jared Butler and Stanley Johnson.

The Jazz will now have two roster spots open, and it would become three if the newly-acquired Russell Westbrook ends up getting bought out and going to another team (that has to happen by March 1 if he wants to be eligible to play in the playoffs for another team).

Oftentimes, rebuilding teams like the Jazz will leave roster spots open if they identify potential developmental players they want to bring into the organization.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
LeBron James spoke publicly about the Jazz-Lakers trade for the first time. Here’s what he said
Analysis: Jazz lose to Memphis but never give up
1993 All-Star Game put Salt Lake and the Utah Jazz squarely on the NBA map
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies
‘This is a city that’s big-event ready’: Vivint Arena transforms into the center of NBA world
The untold story of how the Utah Jazz landed the 2023 NBA All-Star Game