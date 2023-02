High school wrestling: Mountain Crest boys, girls seize Day 1 lead at 4A state tournament in quest to repeat

Mountain Crest’s boys and girls wrestling teams are both seeking a 4A state title repeat at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield this weekend, and both enjoy a Day 1 lead after Friday’s results.

Mountain Crest’s boys hold a comfortable 36-point lead over Bear River (178.5 to 142.5), while the Mountain Crest girls lead Bear River by nine points (147 to 138).

The girls race figures to be close throughout the second day of competition Saturday, as Mountain Crest has 15 semifinals and Bear River 14 semifinalists.

Mountain Crest has four girls seeking an individual title repeat on Saturday — Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120), Eastyn Nyman (130) and Gracie Howard (170).

Bear River has three girls chasing a repeat — Sadie Hardy (100), Bella Gunderson (115) and Rhees Hatch (145).

On the boys side with 12 semifinalists, Mountain Crest should roll to the title on Saturday. Two of those semifinalists are seeking repeat titles for the Mustangs.

At 126 pound, Easton Evans is a two-time champ chasing a third, while teammate Carter Nelson also seeks a repeat as he’s facing fellowing defending state champ Daxton Bingham of Bear River in the semifinals.

Other defending state champs still in the hunt for titles are Desert Hills’ Keagan Boyce (157) and Green River’s Will Wheatley (285).

Saturday’s final day gets underway at 10 a.m., with the semifinals and championship matches slated for 4:15 p.m.

4A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Mountain Crest, 178.5 Bear River, 142.5 Ridgeline, 107 Snow Canyon, 91 Green Canyon, 81 Cedar City, 69.5 Hurricane, 67 Desert Hills, 60.5

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Cayden Chalmers, Mountain Crest vs. Jaxon Morgan, Bear River

James Rollins, Mountain Crest vs. James Houston, Cedar City

113



Payton Redd, Logan vs. Kooper Keenan, Crimson Cliffs

Eli Breinholt, Crimson Cliffs vs. Quinn Richards, Green Canyon

120



Carter Nelson, Mountain Crest vs. Daxton Bingham, Bear River

Kaden Guymon, Snow Canyon vs. Bryson Frentheway, Dixie

126



Easton Evans, Mountain Crest vs. Jack Semadeni, Ridgeline

Wyatt Greenhalgh, Cedar City v. Aaron Shumway, Green Canyon

132



Kayden Madsen, Crimson Cliffs vs. Max Miller, Bear River

Seth Armstrong, Hurricane vs. Collin Miller, Sky View

138



Lincoln Lofthouse, Mountain Crest vs. Ty Hawkes, Bear River

Camron Carling, Sky View vs. Cooper Redd, Logan

144



Sam Welker, Ridgeline vs. Parley Thacker, Sky View

Brenden Smith, Snow Canyon vs. Caleb Korth, Bear River

150



Jace McBride, Mountain Crest vs. Jarom Nelson, Bear River

Braegger Richards, Bear River vs. Caleb Bundy, Pine View

157



Kyle Detwiler, Bear River vs. Hans Herrmann, Sky View

Keagan Boyce, Desert Hills vs. Kayleb Murphy, Hurricane

165



Owen Munk, Ridgeline vs. Alex Stubbs, Hurricane

Vincent Fertig, Bear River vs. Dontay McMurtrey, Mountain Crest

175



Cash Carlisle, Dixie vs. Bridger Thalman, Mountain Crest

Phoenix Oliver, Snow Canyon vs. Will Dekorver, Mountain Crest

190



Luke Stearns, Logan vs. Jackson Landon, Green Canyon

Kwade Kosoff, Bear River vs. Sam Schroeder, Mountain Crest

215



Hunter Hammer, Mountain Crest vs. Hollus Risher, Ridgeline

Vincent Threlfall, Snow Canyon vs. Judson Wells, Mountain Crest

285



Aiden Crawford, Dixie vs. Caysen Dana, Ridgeline

Tyler Gubler, Snow Canyon vs. Will Wheatley, Green Canyon

4A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Mountain Crest, 147 Bear River, 138 Green Canyon, 45 Ridgeline, 44 Crimson Cliffs, 41 Pine View, 39 Desert Hills, 31 Sky View, 31

Saturday’s semifinals

100



Sadie Hardy, Bear River vs. Samantha Thomas, Desert Hills

Jayci Tolman, Mountain crest vs. Ma’apupu Faumui, Pine View

105



Rachel Epling, Bear River vs. Shelby Bevan, Mountain Crest

Amelia Choate, Mountain Crest vs. Keagan Grange, Ridgeline

110



Onnika Christensen, Green Canyon vs. SkyLynn Thompsen, Bear River

Mattee Turnbow, Mountain Crest vs. Sara Salas, Desert Hills

115



Bella Gunderson, Bear River vs. Melbourn Earl, Cedar City

Kate Bunce, Bear River vs. Genesis Diaz, Pine View

120



Samara Ward, Bear River vs. Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs

Jacie Shock, Mountain Crest vs. Erin Smith, Mountain Crest

125



Nia Hagler, Snow Canyon vs. Kaitlin Lofthouse, Mountain Crest

Anja Hansen, Crimson Cliffs vs. Emi Stahl, Ridgeline

130



Lily Pomeroy, Pine View vs. Shea Buttars, Sky View

Eastyn Nyman, Mountain Crest vs. Gracie Blake, Green Canyon

135



Kiah Saurey, Green Canyon vs. Breanne Lundahl, Ridgeline

Hailey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs vs. Tassie Hatch, Bear River

140



Abigail Trayhorn, Bear River vs. Emma Peterson, Bear River

Hailee Sharp, Mountain Crest vs. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills

145



Rhees Hatch, Bear River vs. Catherin Fitzgerald, Sky View

Emmalee White, Mountain Crest vs. Maggi Budge, Mountain Crest

155



Eve Allsup, Bear River vs. McKelle Jeppson, Pine View

Hadley Glenn, Mountain Crest vs. Payton Graham, Snow Canyon

170



Jorilyn Herzog, Green Canyon vs. Breanna Maldonado, Crimson Cliffs

Gracie Howard, Mountain Crest vs. Crislyn Potter, Bear River

190



Sydnee Nielson, Bear River vs. Komiki Manumuleuna, Dixie

Brooke Keller, Mountain Crest vs. Anna Trevizo, Logan

235