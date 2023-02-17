High school boys basketball: 3A/2A second round recap

3A Playoffs

After a brief first-quarter tussle, No. 2 Richfield took control of No. 15 Union and ran away in the second half for a 62-45 victory in the second round of the 3A state championship tournament. The Wildcats fought back from a deficit in the first quarter to take a 24-19 lead into the half. They then blasted the Cougars in the third quarter, 23-9, to take full control and cruise to the finish.

The Wildcats combined for nine 3-pointers as junior guard Miles Barnett led all scorers with 21 points. Sophomores Griffin Wayman and Gage Yardley added 19 and 11 points, respectively. Sophomore Wayke Olsen led Union with 11 points as the Cougars finished their season at 10-14 overall. Richfield will head to Southern Utah University to face either No. 10 South Summit or No. 7 Juab on Feb. 23.

Chad Hartman knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 26 points as No. 8 seed Canyon View rolled past No. 9 seed ALA for the 3A second round victory.

Taking advantage early and convincingly, No. 3 Emery took care of business in the second round of the 3A state championship tournament with a defeat of No. 14 North Sanpete, 72-59. The Spartans raced out to a firm 27-10 lead in the first quarter, but the Hawks were determined to be a tough out, outscoring Emery, 32-19, over the second and third quarter and pulling within 4 points. Emery ran away in the end with a 26-17 fourth quarter.

Seniors Talon Tuttle and Brett Rasmussen lead the Spartans with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Juniors Luke justice and Wade Stilson added 11 and 10 points, respectively. Emery will head to Southern Utah University on Feb. 23 to face No. 6 Summit Academy in the quarterfinals. Senior guard Ty Allan led the Hawks with 15 points, while sophomore Ridge Hendry scored 13 points and senior Kaden Staker had 10 points. The Hawks ended their season with a 10-13 overall record.

After a competitive first half, No. 5 Morgan gained the upper hand over No. 12 Carbon, cruising to a 70-54 victory in the second round of the 3A state championship tournament. The Trojans trailed at halftime, 34-33, but outscored the Dinos, 37-20, the rest of the way to move on.

Having never previously eclipsed 20 points before, senior guard Aiden Harris went off for a career-high 24 points, including four of Morgan’s 10 3-pointers. Senior Eli Bailey added another 12 points. The Trojans will advance to the quarterfinals at Southern Utah University to face either No. 4 Grantsville or No. 13 Ogden on Feb. 23. Senior Chet Anderson led Carbon with 15 points, while junior Zeke Willson added 13 points. The Dinos end their season with an 8-13 record.

No. 4 seed Grantsville eased by No. 13 seed Ogden for the 3A second round victory to advance to next week’s quarterfinals in Cedar City. Gabe Mouritsen led the way for Grantsville with 29 points.

It wasn’t pretty, but No. 6 Summit Academy survived and advanced in the second round of the 3A state championship tournament with a 51-38 win over No. 11 Judge Memorial. After a low-scoring affair saw the Bulldogs leading a potential upset, 32-27, heading into the fourth quarter, the Bears nearly doubled their own score in the final eight minutes, outscoring Judge, 24-6, for the win. Summit Academy scored 13 points off free throws in the fourth quarter.

Seniors Bryson Ottley and Sherlock Padmore led the Bears in scoring with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Summit Academy will head to Southern Utah University on Feb. 23 to take on No. 3 Emery in the quarterfinals. Junior Aayden Saucedo scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs. Judge Memorial finished its season with a 13-11 overall record.

Despite the efforts of a plucky Providence Hall squad, No. 1 Manti made light work of the No. 17 Patriots as the Templars cruised to a 66-47 victory. Manti led by 24 points going into the fourth and held on from there. Junior forward Reggie Frischknecht led the Templars with 14 points, while senior guard Kayson Douglas added 12 points. The Templars made a comparatively-low five 3-pointers. Senior Boston Stein led the Patriots with 12 points, while juniors Dallin Wells and Dawson McDermaid added 10 points each. Providence Hall finishes with a 6-15 record.

The 3A state championship tournament had some early thrills as No. 7 Juab pulled out a narrow win in a second-round dogfight against No. 10 South Summit, 68-61, in overtime. The Wasps had an early lead before the Wildcats tied it up, 29-29, at the half, then took a lead heading into the fourth. Led by sophomore Austin Park, Juab pulled back to tie it again and force OT, and the Wasps ran away in the extra period to stay alive in the playoffs.

Park led all scorers with 25 points, while senior Ryker Richards added another 17 points. Juab will head to Southern Utah University on Feb. 25 to take on No. 2 Richfield in the quarterfinals. South Summit was led by sophomore Logan Woolstenhulme with 22 points, while senior Caleby Thompson added 10 points. The Wildcats finished their season with an 11-9 overall record.

2A Playoffs

In a night full of 2A playoff blowouts, the Eagles pulled off the closest victory of the night to advance into the quarterfinal round. The Eagles jumped out to a quick 14-point lead and staved off a gradual North Sevier comeback attempt the rest of the way. Kome Ocwor notched a team-high 23 points for the Eagles, while Randy Elmer notched 31 points in the Wolves’ losing effort.

Gunnison hung with the Cowboys through one quarter, but Kanab outscored the Bulldogs 27-12 in the second quarter to build a big lead it would not rescind. The 26-point victory punched the Cowboys’ ticket into the 2A quarterfinals. Kason Janes and Derek Brown scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, to lead a Kanab scoring charge that saw nine different players record at least one basket.

A 22-8 advantage in the second quarter allowed South Sevier to head into the halftime break with a 16-point lead, allowing it to see it out a comfortable second round victory Friday evening. Seniors Emilio Miramontes and Keegon Heath combined for 38 points to lead the Rams scoring charge. Fourth-seeded South Sevier will play fifth-seeded American Heritage next week for a chance to play in the 2A semifinals.

The Patriots nearly reached the century mark in their 2A second round victory over Rockwell Friday night. Eleven different players scored for American Heritage, four of which hit double-digits. Niwhai Winitana scored a team-high 20 points for the Patriots, but it was Rockwell’s Kolton Henderson (31 points) who led all scorers on the night. American Heritage led by a whopping 41 points at halftime. Next up for the Patriots is a quarterfinal matchup with South Sevier in just under a week.

The Wolves cleared their way into the 2A quarterfinals with a blowout victory over the Ravens Friday evening. Led by Treyson Randall (15 points), Austin Thomas and Dax Hunt (14 points apiece), Enterprise had five separate players reach double-figure scoring. The top overall seed in the classification will look to make a run to the semifinals next Thursday.

An even matchup between No. 8 Parowan and No. 9 San Juan wasn’t so even after all. Parowan led in each quarter by more than the last in a 50-36 win in the second round of the 2A state championship tournament. Rams senior center Brock Felder eclipsed 400 points on the season as he led all scorers with 18 points.

Fellow seniors Waylon Robinson and Luke Millett each scored 11 points. Broncos junior guard Anthony Done led his team with 17 points, and San Juan finished its season in the second round with an overall record of 8-16. Parowan will face either No. 1 Enterprise or No. 16 Waterford in the quarterfinals at Salt Lake Community College on Feb. 23.

The second-seeded Eagles jumped out to a big lead at halftime and cruised the rest of the way to finish with a comfortable second round victory over Beaver. Hunter Rhodes scored a game-high 24 points for Millard, followed by sophomore Kenyon Gillins, who scored 11 points. The quarterfinals, and seventh-seeded Duchesne, await Millard next week.

Thanks to a 14-point advantage in the third quarter, the Duchesne Eagles secure their spot in the 2A quarterfinals with blowout victory over Rowland Hall Friday evening. Duchesne’s Parker Crum delivered one of the greater games of the playoffs so far, scoring 32 points with four made 3-pointers to lead all scorers, but Rowland Hall’s Kai Dowdle wasn’t far behind with 31 points of his own.