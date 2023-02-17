11 of the best deals at Target for Presidents Day

Presidents Day is on Monday, which means that as we celebrate past U.S. presidents, we celebrate another American pastime.

Shopping at Target.

If your holiday weekend is bare and in need of an activity or if you have some items that you’ve been waiting for a price drop on, maybe now’s the time to go shopping at Target.

Here are 11 of the best deals at Target.

Presidents Day Sale Target 2023

1. KitchenAid Professional 5-quart Stand Mixer — KV25G0X

A KitchenAid mixer is down from $449.99 to $279.99. If you’re looking for the perfect addition to cooking or baking, try a KitchenAid mixer. You can use it for everything from pulled chicken to pizza dough.

2. Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum

The Dyson original vacuum is now priced at $329.99, which is $100 off the regular price of $429.99. Maybe it’s time to replace your vacuum or want to get a loved one a useful gift, try this top of the line vacuum.

3. Ninja 5.5-quart EzView 7 Function Air Fryer Max XL — AF171

This air fryer is down from $169.99 to $129.99. Perhaps you’ve seen all the TikTok videos of people making really good crispy potatoes or chicken and you want to try this simple appliance. Now it’s priced down, so it’s a good time to buy.

4. Loring Wood Secretary Desk with Hutch — Project 62

This project desk is priced now at $140 as opposed to the original price of $200. This desk has some storage and is a neutral piece, so it works in most rooms.

5. SHANY Exclusive Pro All In One Harmony Makeup Kit

This make-up kit is priced at $29.95 as opposed to $59.95. This kit is a great option when you are just dipping your toe into make-up and want a big kit to experiment with. This kit has everything you need to try out a new look.

6. Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd generation)

These AirPods are dropped $50 from $249.99 to $199.99. Listening to music or watching shows on your phone is common practice, so you need good headphones. These headphones are great because they are wireless, so you can use them on the go and not worry about cords.

7. Apple Watch Aluminum Series 7 (GPS + Cellular)

The price on the Apple Watch is dropped to $379.99 from $529.99. Apple Watches are more than just normal watches. There are a lot of desirable features on this watch and it can help you track your health and sleep.

8. Costway 8PCS Rattan Patio Furniture Set Cushioned Sofa Chair Coffee Table

This patio furniture set is $863 off, going from $1,299.99 to $436.99. If you’re in the business for a new patio set, this set is massively marked down and could work in a variety of different outdoor spaces.

9. SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Get $20 off this soda stream, which was dropped from $99.99 to $79.99. If your soda habit has you buying out soda all the time, it might be time for a soda stream. Make your soda at home and take it to go.

10. VIZIO V-Series 55-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV — V555-J01

This television is 34% off, now priced at $349.99 from $529.99. This television has a beautifully clear screen and would be great if you need yours replaced.

11. Lenovo 14-inch Chromebook Laptop

This laptop price was dropped to $199.99 from $329.99. Chromebooks are a starter laptop for someone in your family. They also make a great laptop for anyone who is mostly using simple applications like Google Docs and light web browsing. Consider getting one while it’s on sale.