11 great deals at Walmart for Presidents Day

Presidents Day is on Monday and over the holiday weekend, it’s a great time to go shopping. Walmart is offering several deals this holiday weekend.

Here’s an overview of some of the deals Walmart is offering.

Walmart Presidents Day deals 2023

1. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB — Space Gray

Down from $329 to $269, this iPad is discounted. iPads are great for playing games or taking notes, which means that they are versatile product. If you’ve been wanting an iPad, this is a great time to buy one.

2. Knife Block Set

This knife block set is down from $299.99 to $53.88. This would make a great gift for anyone who just got their first apartment or is moving out on their own. It’s also a good starter set if you are looking to up your culinary skills.

3. LG 65” Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV

This television is now at $1,599 from $3,786.30. This Smart TV has a lot of features that would be good if you are looking to upgrade your television.

4. Sorry! Kids Board Game, Family Board Games for Kids and Adults, 2 to 4 Players

From $23.98 to $10.97, this board game is great to play with the whole family. It is a great game to get in the morning and then play the rest of the afternoon.

5. Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Large Jet Set Shoulder Tote Bag with Chain

This large purse is now priced at $130 from $458. If you’re looking for a bag that will hold all your belongings and still look cute, this black purse is a great option at an affordable price.

6. Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Female Earrings with Swarovski Crystals

These earrings are now $19.99 instead of $135. These hoops are beautiful and glamorous — they could be worn with casual outfits, but also they would look great with a dress and heels. They are on sale now, which means it’s a good time to buy.

7. Decathlon Rockrider ST50, 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bike, 26”

This bicycle is priced at $128 dropped from $348. If you want to try your hand at mountain biking, but don’t want to commit a lot of money to it until you decide you like it, this is a great starter mountain bike.

8. SEGMART 10ft Blue Trampoline for Kids with Basketball Hoop/Ladder

This trampoline is from $399.99 to $209.99. Jumping on a trampoline is a very fun activity with a young family. This trampoline has a basketball hoop, making for an even more fun experience outside.

9. Naperville Loveseat with USB and Storage Pockets, Cream

This loveseat is $300 from $449.97. If you’re looking for a loveseat, this beautiful cream piece of furniture works great in a variety of spaces given that’s neutral and isn’t super big. This is a great starter loveseat.

10. Aicok Juicer Machine

This juice machine is $62.99 from $219.99. If you would like to cut back on buying juice every time you go to the store, try out this juice machine to make juice taste better and cost less. It’s a great gift for someone who loves juice.

11. Toaster, Paris Rhone 2 Slice Toaster with Extra Wide Long Slots

This toaster is down to $29.99 from $69.99. Everyone needs a good toaster to enjoy pieces of bread with butter. Perhaps you could go crazy and put scrambled eggs, cream cheese and sautéd vegetables on toast.