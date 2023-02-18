High school girls basketball: 3A/2A second round recap

3A Playoffs

No. 4 seed Carbon pulled away from No. 13 seed Summit Academy outscoring the Bears 38-24 as it marched onto the 3A quarterfinals. Madi Orth led the way with 18 points while Tatum Tanner chipped in with 15 points.

Kate Smith scored 20 points as No. 12 seed Delta pulled off the upset on the road over No. 5 seed Juab in the 3A second round.

Top seed Grantsville jumped all over No. 16 seed American Leadership, racing to a 51-17 halftime lead on its way to the comfortable 3A second round victory. Bayle Lowder scored 21 points to lead Grantsville, with Kenzie Allen adding 18 and Maile Bartley chipping in with 12 more. Grantsville made nine 3-pointers in the win.

No. 8 seed Judge outscored visiting No. 9 seed Emery 19-11 in the fourth quarter to rally for the narrow 3A second round victory. The defending champion Bulldogs had four players scored in double figures led by Elyah Ocampo who scored 15 points on a pair of 3-pointers. Nyadeng Deng chipped in with 12 points.

Kamryn Knutson scored 18 points on four 3-pointers and Brielle Jolley chipped in with 12 more points on a pair of 3-pointers as No. 2 Richfield rolled past No. 15 Juan Diego for the easy 3A second round win. The Wildcats jumped out fast outscoring the Soaring Eagle 33-17 in the first half.

No. 7 seed Canyon View outscored No. 10 Manti in every quarter as it marched to the 3A second round victory. Kambree Potter, Maylee Spencer and Bethanee Vargas all scored 16 points in the win for the Falcons.

Liv Jaffa scored 21 points and Elena Birkeland added 20 as No. 3 seed Morgan doubled up No. 14 seed Ben Lomond for the easy 3A second round victory.

No. 6 seed Layton Christian outscored No. 11 seed Ogden 19-9 in the third quarter as it pulled away for the 3A second round victory. Marcella Leite scored 14 points to lead the Eagles while Bianca Silva chipped in with 13.

2A Playoffs

No. 4 seed Draper APA jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter against No. 13 seed St. Joseph as it rolled to the 2A second round victory. Samantha Kartchner scored 18 points, one of four Draper APA players who scored in double figures as Aaliyah Baldwin added 15, Jazmin Moctezuma 13 and Amber Dankwa 11.

No. 5 seed North Sevier breezed into the 2A quarterfinals as it outscored No. 12 seed Rockwell 50-14 in the first half en route to the 2A second round win. Trey Torgerson had a huge game for the Wolves with 29 points, with Kamryn Pierce adding 16.

Top seed Beaver overwhelmed No. 17 seed Maeser Prep from the opening tip as it rolled to the 2A second round victory. Talia Alisa led the way for the Beavers with 17 points, while Danzee Bradshaw chipped in with 13.

No. 9 seed Duchesne outscored No. 8 seed American Heritage 33-27 in the second half as it rallied for the tight 2A second round victory. Kelsey Grant led a balanced scoring attack for the Eagles as she scored 18 points on a pair of 3-pointers.

Chezlie Langston scored 17 points, Hartlynn Richins added 15 and Hayzlyn Murdock chipped in with 10 more as No. 2 seed North Summit cruised past No. 15 seed San Juan for the 2A second round win.

No. 9 Millard upset No. 7 South Sevier in the 2A second round as the Rams missed a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining, with Oakley King corralling the rebound to secure the victory. Maia Leatham scored 24 points on five 3-pointers to fuel the upset for the Eagles.

Ten different players scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Rylee Little and 11 more from Savannah Bateman, as No. 3 seed Kanab eased past No. 19 seed Waterford for the 2A second round victory.

No. 6 seed Parowan jumped out to a 15-6 first quarter lead on No. 11 seed Enterprise and then held on from there as the Rams secured the 2A second round win. Bella Robinson knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Parowan in scoring, with Brooklyn Hulet adding 13 more.