Your guide to modest spring fashion

Even though it still may be cold outside, spring is just around the corner — and it might be time for a wardrobe refresh.

If you’re looking for cute, modest clothes to wear this spring, look no further. Here are some great options at varying price points for cute outfits to wear this spring.

The Sam in Honey Carnation

This midi length dress has a square neckline with pink and yellow flowers on it.

Where to buy it: Mikarose for $67.99.

How to wear it: This bright and colorful dress would go great with a pair of peep-toe cork wedges or a colorful pair of converse. Gold jewelry would compliment the colors in the dress — a simple style would likely work best with this outfit. Another option is to wear a matching ribbon or headband in your hair.

Cecilia Smocked Blouse with High Rise Ankle Skinny

This shirt is white and has a smocked bodice with sleeves that are smocked at the wrists. The jeans are straight cut and are a light medium wash.

Where to buy it: Downeast Basics for $68 for the pants and $48 for the shirt.

How to wear it: This white shirt has details that will flatter your figure. The sleeves and bodice add a feminine touch and give you an opportunity to wear chunky, colorful jewelry on top. A statement necklace would look great with this top. The pants will provide some contrast to the top, which flows on the bottom. This outfit would look great with a pair of brown sandals or flats.

The Jupiter in Water Lillies

This midi length dress is black with a flowing skirt covered in blue flowers.

Where to buy it: Mikarose at $67.99.

How to wear it: This blue and black dress would look beautiful with silver jewelry and black flats. It can be made more casual if you pair it with sneakers and a fun hat. The back of the skirt is longer than the front, so if you’re on the shorter side, wearing heels might be a good idea with this dress.

Wren Gathered Dress

This floor-length dress has a blue and yellow pattern with flowers on it.

Where to buy it: Downeast Basics at $82.

How to wear it: This flowy dress has a bodice that comes in at the waist and a bohemian vibe to it. It would look great with some type of casual shoe like sandals or flip flops. This dress would look nice with a straw hat and some simple gold or silver chain necklaces.

Smocked Sonoma Dress

This short-sleeved dress is knee-length with a smocked bodice and a flowing skirt.

Where to buy it: Downeast Basics at $72.

How to wear it: The pink — yet almost beige — color of this dress is beautiful and a great neutral to work with to add some flair if you would like. Since the dress has so much texture, a necklace like a locket or something simple and gold would look beautiful on it. It would pair well with a simple pair of black pumps.

The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant with Brightside Square Neck-Tee

The pants are available in four colors (though the harvest moon is stunning) and are wide-legged with two buttons at the top. The shirt is a twist on a basic, as it is a plain t-shirt with an interesting square neckline.

Where to buy it: Madewell for both the pants at $118 and the shirt at $29.50.

How to wear it: You can mix and match the color of the shirt and the pants to be the combination you like best. The shirt tucked into the pants could look cute with a blazer or a cardigan thrown over the top of it. A silky scarf could give the outfit a chic look along with a chunky or intricate necklace to contrast the simplicity of the outfit. Ankle boots would work well with this outfit.

Mulberry Crepe Dress

This v-neck crepe purple dress has pink and yellow flowers and flowing sleeves.

Where to buy it: Sundance Catalog for $168.

How to wear it: If you’re looking for a dress that you can slip on and feel fancy, this one might be a good go-to dress for the spring. It is a mulberry color, a beautiful purple, that would look great accented by a white or pink bow or headband. Ankle boots are a great option for footwear, but one could also do Birkenstocks.

Maeve Cropped Wide-Leg Carpenter Pants with By Anthropologie Silky Deep-V Top

This pink shirt bunches in at the waist and has short sleeves. The pants are wide-legged with bright colorful designs along them.

Where to buy it: Anthropologie for the pants for $148 and the shirt for $68.

How to wear it: These pants are definitely funky, but they are a fun option to wear during the spring. With the pink shirt matching the pink in the pants, this is a fun option that would look great with understated jewelry and shoes.

Aniston Dress

This light pink dress has ruffles and a flowing long skirt.

Where to buy it: Ivy City Co at $178.

How to wear it: The square neckline on this dress has ruffles, which means that it’s great to wear with a simple necklace. The long dress has ruffles on the skirt and would be fantastic with white kitten heels or a pair of sandals. This dress is comfortable, but it also has a dressier look that you can wear to a nice dinner out.

Sweet Caroline Jumpsuit

This cream-colored jumpsuit has red flowers in the pattern and flowing pants with a smocked bodice.

Where to buy it: Ivy City Co at $108.

How to wear it: This jumpsuit is perfect for frolicking in the fields and having a picnic. Consider wearing it with a brown straw hat and a pair of comfortable sandals. You don’t need jewelry with this outfit, but if you want to, you can wear lots of gold bracelets with it and it would look great.

Tiered Skirt Wrap Dress

This wrap dress has pink flowers on it and fluttering sleeves.

Where to buy it: Sweet Salt Modest Fashion at $47.99.

How to wear it: Gold would look great with this dress. Consider wearing all gold jewelry and maybe even adding shoes that have gold details with them. A gold or yellow eyeshadow color would look beautiful with this dress. The dress is simple and would look fantastic with some fun hair accessories.

The Marjorie Puff Sleeve Detail Dress in Cream

This knee-length dress is a cream color with puffy sleeves.

Where to buy it: Piper & Scoot at $78.

How to wear it: There are lot of ways to style this cute dress. It would look great with a cross-body purse along with a pair of chunkier shoes. The dress has a square neckline that would look great with a locket or a simple gold necklace.

Mariposa Dress

This off-white dress has butterflies on it.

Where to buy it: Ivy City Co at $98.

How to wear it: This flowing dress with a smocked bodice has an interesting neckline and back — you could accentuate this by wearing your hair up while wearing the dress. The dress feels like a light spring and early summer outfit that doesn’t need much to make it beautiful. Casual spring shoes are a good option here or a pair of colorful flats.