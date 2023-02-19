Facebook Twitter
Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 
All-Star Weekend NBA Sports

The All-Star draft is complete. Here are the teams

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com

Team captain Giannis Antetokoumpo, right, makes his selection of Utah Jazz player Lauri Markkanen, center in the All-Star draft with TNT host Ernie Johnson on stage before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

For the first time ever, the NBA All-Star draft was conducted live just 30 minutes before the game in front of the Vivint Arena crowd.

The two team captains, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, picked their teams, playground style, starting with the reserves.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was the last starter picked, going to Team Giannis.

His selection drew chants of “Lauri, Lauri” from the hometown crowd.

Antetokounmpo selected Weber State alum Damian Lillard with his first pick of the reserves, drawing cheers from the Vivint Arena crowd and also picked former Utah Jazz and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell with his third pick.

merlin_2964161.jpg

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers walks down the stairs after being selected for Team Giannis during the All-Star draft before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2964153.jpg

Giannis Antetokoumpo congratulates Donovan Mitchell at the All-Star draft before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2964155.jpg

Charles Barkley, Kenny Johnson and Shaquille O’Neil entertain the crown after the All-Star draft before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_2964149.jpg

Team captain LeBron James laughs as Giannis Antetokoumpo, the other team captain, makes his selection in the All-Star draft with TNT host Ernie Johnson on stage before the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena Sunday Feb. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Here are the All-Star teams:

Team Giannis

  1. Damian Lillard
  2. Jrue Holiday
  3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  4. DeMar DeRozan
  5. Pascal Siakam
  6. Bam Adebayo
  7. Domantas Sabonis
  8. Jayson Tatum
  9. Ja Morant
  10. Donovan Mitchell
  11. Lauri Markkanen

Team LeBron

  1. Anthony Edwards
  2. Jaylen Brown
  3. Paul George
  4. Tyrese Haliburton
  5. Julius Randle
  6. De’Aaron Fox
  7. Jaren Jackson Jr.
  8. Joel Embiid
  9. Kyrie Irving
  10. Luka Doncic
  11. Nikola Jokic
