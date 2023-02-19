The All-Star draft is complete. Here are the teams

For the first time ever, the NBA All-Star draft was conducted live just 30 minutes before the game in front of the Vivint Arena crowd.

The two team captains, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, picked their teams, playground style, starting with the reserves.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was the last starter picked, going to Team Giannis.

His selection drew chants of “Lauri, Lauri” from the hometown crowd.

Antetokounmpo selected Weber State alum Damian Lillard with his first pick of the reserves, drawing cheers from the Vivint Arena crowd and also picked former Utah Jazz and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell with his third pick.

Here are the All-Star teams:

Team Giannis

Damian Lillard Jrue Holiday Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DeMar DeRozan Pascal Siakam Bam Adebayo Domantas Sabonis Jayson Tatum Ja Morant Donovan Mitchell Lauri Markkanen

Team LeBron