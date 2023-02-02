3 keys to BYU’s win over Loyola Marymount

BYU turned in one of its best overall performances of the season against the West Coast Conference’s third-place team, Loyola Marymount. The Cougars never trailed and cruised to a 89-61 victory Thursday night at the Marriott Center. BYU improved to 15-10 overall and 5-5 in league play.

Here are three keys to BYU’s win:



Fousseyni Traore recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cougars shot 54% from the floor and held the Lions to 38% shooting. BYU had a season-low seven turnovers, hit 10 of 20 3-pointers and outscored LMU in the paint, 38-18.

Spencer Johnson scored a team-high 14 points while Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams added 13 apiece for the Cougars.