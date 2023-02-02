Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s win over Loyola Marymount

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s win over Loyola Marymount
Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (wearing white) looks to make a pass

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) looks to make a pass during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

BYU turned in one of its best overall performances of the season against the West Coast Conference’s third-place team, Loyola Marymount. The Cougars never trailed and cruised to a 89-61 victory Thursday night at the Marriott Center. BYU improved to 15-10 overall and 5-5 in league play. 

Here are three keys to BYU’s win:

  • Fousseyni Traore recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds. 
  • The Cougars shot 54% from the floor and held the Lions to 38% shooting. BYU had a season-low seven turnovers, hit 10 of 20 3-pointers and outscored LMU in the paint, 38-18. 
  • Spencer Johnson scored a team-high 14 points while Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams added 13 apiece for the Cougars. 
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_10.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) lays the ball up during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_11.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) looks to pass the ball during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_14.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots a 3-pointer during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_05.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) shoots the ball with a Loyola Marymount defender’s hand in his face during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_18.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) lays the ball up during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_16.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) drives to the basket during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_15.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes under the basket for a layup during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_13.JPG

Brigham Young’s student section hold up signs as Loyola Marymount Lions forward Keli Leaupepe (34) shoots a free throw during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_12.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) shoots the ball under pressure during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_17.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) shoots the ball during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_09.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) shoots a 3-pointer during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_08.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots the ball during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_07.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) drives through Loyola Marymount defenders during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_06.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) looks to make a pass during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_02.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) dunks the ball during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_04.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) extends to grab a rebound during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_01.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) looks to make a pass during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_03.JPG

Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) shoots the ball during a NCAA basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 18
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_10.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_11.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_14.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_05.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_18.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_16.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_15.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_13.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_12.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_17.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_09.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_08.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_07.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_06.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_02.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_04.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_01.JPG
0202bkccougars.spt_rs_03.JPG

Next Up In BYU sports
Cougars’ director of player personnel pleased with talent level ahead of Big 12 entrance
What Big 12 football fans are saying about their chance to see a game in Provo
Will BYU be at full strength when it faces ‘hottest team’ in the WCC?
Signing Day: Big 12 membership ‘a complete game-changer’ for BYU coaches on the recruiting trail
Will one-point losses to highly ranked WCC teams define BYU’s basketball season?
BYU men’s volleyball won’t be moving to the Big 12 — and here’s why that’s OK