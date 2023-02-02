Facebook Twitter
3 keys to Utah’s 78-72 upset loss to Stanford

Lazar Stefanovic scores a career-high 26 points for Utah, but the Utes allow Stanford to make 10 of 18 3-point attempts

By Jay Drew
Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic (20) looks to pass on the defense by Stanford Cardinal forward Brandon Angel (23) in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah made a couple furious comeback attempts after falling behind by 17 points early in the second half, but could never catch Stanford and fell 78-72 to the Cardinal on Thursday night at the Huntsman Center.

With starting guard Gabe Madsen out the next 4-6 weeks with a lower leg injury, sophomore Lazar Stefanovic got the start and led the Utes with a career-high 26 points. He fouled out with 27 seconds remaining and received a nice ovation from the crowd.

Stanford led 46-31 at halftime and 48-31 after Michael O’Connell opened the second half with a floater, but Utah went on a 13-2 run to get back in it.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s 78-72 upset loss to visiting Stanford:

• Stanford had its way against an Utah defense that ranked No. 4 in the country in field-goal shooting percentage defense, as Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 22 points and Michael Jones added 15. Stanford shot 10 of 18 from 3-point range and 53% from the field.

• The Utes got just four points from their bench, compared to 20 for Stanford, and didn’t get much offense outside of Stefanovic. Branden Carlson chipped in 17 and Rollie Worster had 10.

• Madsen and fellow guard Bostyn Holt watched the game from the bench in street clothes. Madsen was wearing a protective boot on his right foot and Holt reportedly sustained a minor injury in practice Wednesday. The Utes were 11 of 32 from 3-point range without their best 3-point shooter on the floor.

