Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen named an All-Star Game reserve

The Utah Jazz will have one of their players representing them as Salt Lake City hosts the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in 30 years.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen was selected as an All-Star Game reserve by the NBA’s head coaches, making it four years in a row that a Jazz player has been selected to play in the showcase.

It’s the first All-Star selection for the sixth-year player from Helsinki, Finland.

“I’ve said this publicly before, but absolutely it has always been my personal goal.” Markkanen said in December about his goal to make the All-Star team.

“Obviously I’ve got team goals and I’m always gonna push those first, but like at an individual level that’s always been my goal. Not just to be one of the guys in the league, I want to make it to the top.”

Markkanen leads the Jazz in scoring, averaging 24.9 points on 52% shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists to lead Utah. He has been a key player for Utah, which has been a surprise this season and currently holds the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference.

The Arizona Wildcat product has scored at least 21 points per game in his last 19 games. He ranks 18th in the league in points per game and 25th in the NBA in rebounds per game.

“When other teams play the Utah Jazz they know they have to game plan for Lauri Markkanen,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “I don’t think that there’s a whole lot that I need to say that his play hasn’t said already.”

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) and Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) are the Western Conference starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Markkanen, Paul George (LA Clippers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) are the Western Conference reserves, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Former Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics),and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) are the Eastern Conference starters.

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) and Julius Randle (New York Knicks) are the Eastern Conference reserves.

James and Antetokounmpo will be the captains and will select their teams 30 minutes before tip-off in a new All-Star draft format.