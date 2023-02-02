Why rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again is becoming a Latter-day Saint

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, also known as Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, has topped the charts with his hit songs. The rapper has collaborated with artists like Lil Wayne and has become a successful artist. Now he’s saying that he will be baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

YoungBoy told Billboard that when Latter-day Saint missionaries first came to his door, he turned them away, but after he did, he said he realized he needed help. When they came back, YoungBoy let them in and told them what he wanted to change in his life. “It was just cool to see someone with a different mindset that had nothing to do with business or money — just these wonderful souls,” he said.

Now YoungBoy meets daily with the missionaries and said that he’s preparing for baptism. He told Billboard that he’s waiting for his ankle monitor to come off before he gets baptized. He enjoys discussing the Book of Mormon with the missionaries and Latter-day Saint scripture now appears in some of his songs.

In the music video for his song “Hi Haters,” a verse from the Book of Mormon opens it up: “Now, as my mind caught hold upon this thought, I cried within my heart: O Jesus, thou Son of God, have mercy on me, who am in the gall of bitterness, and am encircled about by the everlasting chains of death.” This verse is found in Alma 36:18. Currently, YoungBoy lives in Utah, which he said has impacted him for the better.

Only 23 years old, YoungBoy has rapidly rose to success in the music world. He has had some legal trouble and is currently under house arrest for a weapons charge in Louisiana, where he was born.

Variety reported that YoungBoy is eager to change and take responsibility for his past. Integral in that change has been his spirituality.

“He also discussed how his move to Utah has positively impacted his daily life and credited his change of mindset to his budding connection to the Book of Mormon and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Variety wrote.

Latter-day Saints have reacted cheerfully to YoungBoy’s baptism announcement. Two-time NFL Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy (who has played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots) took to Twitter to volunteer as a witness (Latter-day Saints require two people to watch a baptism as it occurs) to YoungBoy’s baptism and enthusiastically welcome him.

Brother Youngboy!!!! Let me know if you need a Witness I gotchuuuu! https://t.co/7CdbU2dZMZ — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 2, 2023

At the end of his Billboard interview, YoungBoy said that he plans on staying in Utah and wants to buy more land there. When he was asked what he’s most looking forward to, he said, “Change. I’m very curious of the person who I shall become.”

Who is YoungBoy Never Broke Again?

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a famous rapper.

He has had 97 songs on Billboard’s, per Billboard. His top song is “Bandit,” which was on the charts for 20 weeks and peaked at No. 10. According to All HipHop, YoungBoy is one of the most commercially successful musicians of the last five years.

“YoungBoy Never Broke Again currently has four No. 1 albums in his discography. ‘AI YoungBoy 2,’ ‘38 Baby 2,’ ‘Top,’ and ‘Sincerely, Kentrell’ each reached the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart. He also has 97 career entries on the Billboard Hot 100,” according to All HipHop.