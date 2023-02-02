6-year-old spends $1K on Grubhub: ‘This was like something out of a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit’

Imagine this: You’re sitting at home. Suddenly, the doorbell rings. Perplexed, you open the door to find a food delivery — for food you didn’t order. And it happens again. And again. And again.

Cars are lined up around the block. Hoards of Grubhub delivery drivers are marching toward your front door. Food deliveries are piling up on your kitchen counter.

Sure, it sounds like something out of a fever dream (or your worst nightmare). But for a Michigan family, it was a reality. “This was like something out of a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit,” father Keith Stonehouse told MLive.

Six-year-old Mason Stonehouse, literally left to his own devices, was playing with his dad’s phone when he ordered $1,000 worth of Grubhub orders before bedtime, according to CNN.

Per MLive, Mason ordered practically every food under the sun, including “five large orders of jumbo shrimp,” chili cheese fries, ice cream, rice and much, much more.

For his part, Stonehouse was blissfully unaware until the orders started coming in. “I said, ‘What is going on? Why are you bringing me food?” Stonehouse said, per CNN.

Until what one can imagine was the 50th order, it finally clicked — Stonehouse told WDIV-TV that he remembered that his son had used his phone earlier and realized that he was “going to town” on Grubhub.

“While all of the food was being delivered and I figured out what happened, I went to talk to Mason about what he did and this is the only part that makes me laugh,” Stonehouse told MLive. “I was trying to explain to him that this wasn’t good and he puts his hand up and stops me and says ‘Dad, did the pepperoni pizzas come yet?’ I had to walk out of the room. I didn’t know if I should get mad or laugh. I didn’t know what to do.”

Stonehouse attempted to call each restaurant to stop the orders. But he was told to contact Grubhub. Mason had ordered so much food that that Stonehouse’s bank sent him a fraud alert for a $400 order of pizza, per CNN.

Unable to cancel the orders, the Stonehouse family shared their leftovers with neighbors.

Per CNN, Grubhub reportedly reached out to the family and offered them $1,000 worth of Grubhub giftcards.

Mason’s parents attempted to turn this incident into a learning lesson, but as Stonehouse told MLive, “He’s 6, so it doesn’t kind of sink in.”

“Trying to explain this to a 6-year-old, we told him we took money out of his piggy bank to pay for this bag of food and this one and so on. We could tell he was upset, but we don’t know if it has really sunk in. That’s the frustrating part.”